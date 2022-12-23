This year was filled with unforgettable moments. With COVID-19 in the world’s rearview mirror, 2022 was a 12-month-long roller coaster ride with twists and turns. Some bright spots made dealing with some of the lows easier. Luckily, we could count on specific figures to encapsulate their roles as power players within the culture.

REVOLT celebrates these impactful individuals with our 2022 Power List, highlighting 32 people or groups who excelled in their respective realms. Athletes, musicians, designers, entertainers, entrepreneurs and social activists appear on the complete list below, as they deserve additional praise for their work throughout the year.

There have been significant shifts within the aforementioned industries, and these power players are a big reason for the changes. Each leader formulated motion that helped separate them from the pack. Although you may recognize most names, a few will be new to the masses. Every honoree actively pushed boundaries, reached new heights, and introduced innovative concepts. It all combined for a storybook of memorable moments.



Everyone who made the cut served as a source of inspiration and light when the culture needed them most this year. Without further ado, get into the 2022 REVOLT Power List below.

Kendrick Lamar

Rap is always in a great place whenever Kendrick Lamar decides to grace fans with new music. In 2022, he did just that by releasing his highly anticipated album Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers. His blockbuster fifth album was his first full-length effort since DAMN in 2017. The self-reflective project was a stark reminder of the Grammy Award-winning MC’s cache and impeccable lyricism. Lamar first broke his musical silence with a thought-provoking visual to “The Heart Part 5,” featuring deepfake imagery of notable Black figures like Kobe Bryant, Nipsey Hussle, Ye, and many more. The showstopping mini-movie created a dialogue that took over all social media channels. Not long after, the pgLang president shook the world with his final release on Top Dawg Entertainment. Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers boasted features from Blxst, Ghostface Killah, Baby Keem, Summer Walker, and many more.

After seemingly admitting many of his faults as a man trying to maneuver through the treacherous entertainment industry, Lamar proved he is a human first before anything else. Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers helped him secure his fourth No. 1 atop the Billboard 200 chart. The success of singles like “Silent Hill” and “Die Hard” helped the Compton-bred MC perform at “Saturday Night Live,” Rolling Loud, and Glastonbury Festival ahead of his heralded international “Big Steppers Tour.” Kendrick Lamar opted out of doing press this album cycle, but his message was loud and clear. With eight Grammy nominations ahead of the February award show and a budding new production company, Lamar’s 2023 is looking to be just as impactful as his 2022.

GloRilla

It is safe to say that women’s contributions to music have been unmatched this year. Not many people took 2022 by storm quite like Memphis’ newest firecracker lyricist, GloRilla. She and her ratchet a** friends shook up the internet with the Hitkidd-produced smash “F.N.F. (Let’s Go)” becoming a mainstay on urban radio and playlists. Her meteoric rise led her to sign to Yo Gotti’s CMG imprint. Although the feat garnered critiques from social media lawyers and accountants, most people were happy to see the young star shine with her day-one friends. After “F.N.F” became the talk of the summer, GloRilla solidified her spot in the industry with the success of her Cardi B-assisted single, “Tomorrow 2.” Today, GloRilla has positioned herself as a force to be reckoned with, becoming GRAMMY-nominated during her exciting rookie campaign.

In November, CMG’s newest chart-topper dropped her new EP, Anyways, Life’s Great…, featuring Yo Gotti, Cardi B, and Niki Pooh. After the success of her latest project, GloRilla’s first headlining tour sold out in minutes. The budding superstar is poised to become one of the biggest names in the industry. Clips from her interviews always go viral and spark debates across the genders. GloRilla is unapologetically herself, and her music continues to bring back the fun the industry has desperately been missing.

Bad Bunny

Bad Bunny is an international phenomenon who has taken the crown for Spotify’s most-streamed artist for the third year. The demand for his music, tours, and merchandise has solidified him as the most prominent artist in the world. Drone footage from his jam-packed stadium concerts have caused a stir on social media amongst fans from every genre. Bad Bunny’s “World’s Hottest Tour” spanned over four months and grossed over $435 million, setting a new all-time calendar year touring record. Apple Music’s 2022 Artist of the Year has been on fire since the release of Un Verano Sin Ti. The global sensation is not showing any signs of slowing down in 2023.

The Puerto Rican recording artist is helping to redefine the standard for Latin entertainers. His impactful 2022 is just the beginning for the world-renowned musician. With global chart-topping hits like “Me Porto Bonito” and “Efecto,” Bad Bunny is breaking barriers for Spanish-speaking artists. He is the first Latin recording act to sell out Yankee Stadium two nights in a row. Bad Bunny hopes to secure the coveted Album of the Year award at the 65th Annual GRAMMY Awards ceremony.

Beyoncé

2022 may not have been the most dominant year of Beyoncé’s career, but that is a testament to her greatness as an entertainer. She’s always been the celebrity of all celebrities, and her zealous fan base is always hungry for more content from the legendary recording artist. In June, Beyoncé broke the internet by announcing her newest album, RENAISSANCE. The critically acclaimed dance offering was recorded at the peak of the COVID-19 pandemic as a way for the storied performer to “be free of perfectionism and overthinking” during such a somber time across the globe. As to be expected, the first installment of her highly anticipated trilogy was met with chart-topping success and led to her securing a record-breaking nine nominations at the 65th Annual GRAMMY Awards.

After taking the world by storm with her initial single, “Break My Soul,” her fans championed “Cuff It” as the next official bop. The “Cuff It” challenge has become one of the most popular sounds among TikTok users in the last half of the year. Beyoncé’s ability to seamlessly promote self-expression, freedom, and empowerment for people from often-marginalized groups makes her special. She successfully spotlighted the originators of disco and house music while simultaneously paying homage to the Black and queer creatives who pioneered the sound. Although Beyoncé has not shared her official tour details or released any accompanying music videos, she’s keeping her fans engaged with her exclusive RENAISSANCE parties across the globe.

Lil Baby

The rise of Lil Baby has been one of the most inspiring stories to follow in Hip Hop over the last few years. Following the massive success of My Turn, fans and critics alike were anxiously waiting to see what the rising rap superstar’s next solo full-length effort would be. Using the momentum of his collaborative tape with Lil Durk, Atlanta’s self-proclaimed hero started the year off hot with a couple of notable tracks with Nicki Minaj. “Do We Have a Problem?” picked up steam and peaked at No. 2 on the Billboard Hot 100. In April, Lil Baby was awarded his first GRAMMY for contributing to Ye’s “Hurricane,” which also featured The Weeknd. The track was a standout on DONDA.

The excitement around the 4PF label owner was at an all-time high in 2022. With so many new fans, it was the perfect timing for his film Untrapped: The Story of Lil Baby, released ahead of his third studio album, It’s Only Me. The film allowed fans to learn more about Dominique Jones as a son, father, and man. The vulnerability and inside peek at his ascension prompted his breakout single, “Freestyle,” to reappear on the Billboard Hot 100 charts after its release back in 2017. It’s Only Me dropped in late October and sold 216,000 copies in its first week. Furthermore, Lil Baby’s impressive run granted him an opportunity to perform in Qatar for the opening of the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

Burna Boy

Burna Boy has established himself as a dominant force in 2022. His music’s fun and upbeat nature helps draw people together and breeds a safe place for all. His artistry is inclusive and allows him to continue solidifying Afro-fusion as one of the most popular genres in music today. Burna Boy’s sixth studio album, Love, Damini, dropped at the beginning of the summer. The 19-track effort features Popcaan, Kehlani, Blxst, Khalid, and many more. With the success of his track “Last Last,” regarded by many as the song of the summer, the sky is the limit for the Nigerian-bred superstar.

Every Burna Boy stadium show is filled with thousands of supporters. The Afro-fusion hitmaker is known for his signature sound and ability to collaborate seamlessly with artists from all genres. In May, Burna Boy also graced Billboard’s physical issue. The “Last Last” MC continually breaks barriers for those who will come after him.

Hit-Boy

Hit-Boy has been one of the hottest producers in Hip Hop for the last few years. His tireless work ethic has earned him a spot on the 2022 REVOLT Power List. This year, he’s received placements on some of the most anticipated albums. The GRAMMY Award-winning producer’s 2022 credits include placements on Beyoncé’s RENAISSANCE, The Game’s Drillmatic, Dreezy’s HITGIRL, Cordae’s From a Bird’s Eye View and, most notably, he continued his highly praised work with Nas on King’s Disease III. Hit-Boy’s originality aids his propensity to bring out the best in all of his collaborators. The excitement around his joint efforts helped revitalize many careers, including his own.

He is quick to let his work do the talking, and the creative multihyphenate’s passion is heralded. In 2022, he found plenty of exciting ways to highlight his career while remaining authentic. He discovered his niche on TikTok, for example, by placing a spotlight on work he has done that people may not know he had a hand in creating. Hit-Boy’s hunger for success seems to grow with each passing year.

Ketanji Brown Jackson

Ketanji Brown Jackson is quoted in her high school yearbook as saying she “wanted to go into law and eventually have a judicial appointment.” After 20-plus years of excellent work and education at the highest level, Jackson became the first Black woman ever to hold a seat on the United States Supreme Court. This monumental achievement became official when she was sworn into office on June 30 following the departure of Stephen Breyer. Jackson has never backed down from a challenge. In high school, she was accepted into Harvard even though her guidance counselor told her she should aim lower.

Representation matters in every aspect of the culture. The changemaker has now given young Black women another figure to emulate as they push toward their dreams. For great reasons, the release of her official portrait in 2022 went viral on social media. Jackson’s newfound Supreme Court appointment is an ideal step toward equity in a country riddled with racial tension and a corrupt legal system.

Stacey Abrams

Stacey Abrams is someone who always fights for what she believes in. Her dedication to ending voter suppression, promoting gun control, and supporting abortion rights positioned her as a power player in 2022. The Democratic lawyer and social activist exhausts every resource necessary to push for criminal justice reform, more support for public school education, and expanding Medicaid. Although she lost the race for governor in Georgia, she continues to use her platform to be a change agent for many problems that directly affect the Black community. To spread her message to the younger demographic, she has connected with Georgia’s top entertainers, including Lil Baby, Latto, and many more.

Abrams will not let this year’s loss affect her push to fight for what she believes is right. Her fast-growing platform is garnering more and more support, and she should be in a great position to run for office again in the next election. With 2023 on the horizon, be on the lookout for more resilience from the political icon combined with prolific efforts to create change.

Ben Crump

Ben Crump has returned yet again for a spot on the REVOLT Power List. Like last year, he has continued his relentless efforts to fight for social justice as a revered civil rights attorney. After successfully pushing for prosecution against Derek Chauvin, and representing the families of Ahmaud Arbery and Daunte Wright, he has cemented himself as the go-to defense attorney for the Black community. Although mistreatment of Black people at the hands of police and misuse of power are a lot to tackle, Crump never wavers at the opportunity to push for equality.

This year, he has taken on dozens of cases across the country involving Black citizens who have been harmed or killed by police. In February, he represented Amir Locke’s family after the young man was shot and killed during a no-knock raid in Minneapolis. He also helped file a public records lawsuit for Michael Ortiz, who was shot and paralyzed by Hollywood, Florida police while lying face down on the ground naked in handcuffs. Unfortunately, there are so many circumstances in which Crump’s services could be necessary. Still, he provides hope that if his cases are handled correctly, there will be fewer and fewer instances where Black life is not valued and treated equally.

Maxwell Alejandro Frost

At 25 years old, Maxwell Alejandro Frost is the youngest member of Congress. Also the first Afro-Cuban and Generation Z congressman, he was elected to speak on behalf of Florida’s 10th congressional district in the U.S. House of Representatives. Frost’s push for social justice in Florida and beyond is heavily documented. His work as a young politician started over 10 years ago when he was active in Barack Obama’s 2012 presidential campaign. Before winning the 2022 election as a Democratic nominee, the groundbreaking power player was best known as a musician and as March For Our Lives‘ national organizing director.

Frost is just getting started in his push for equality, and his understanding of Black and Latino families’ needs makes him an ideal leader for Gen Z. His persistence has garnered the support of Jesse Jackson, Former NAACP President Ben Jealous, Bernie Sanders, and Elizabeth Warren. As Frost’s platform grows, he remains steadfast in his progressive beliefs to curb gun violence, advocate for environmental justice, and decriminalize cannabis use. Becoming a member of Congress before age 30 is a flex in itself.

Tamika Mallory

Tamika Mallory has been a social justice activist for 20 years. Many know the pioneer from her role in organizing the powerful 2017 Women’s March, which was recognized in the TIME 100 list that year. Her advocacy for gun control, feminism, and the Black Lives Matter movement helped bring a lot of awareness and change for Black people across the country. This year, Sean “Diddy” Combs recognized Mallory during the 2022 Billboard Music Awards as the REVOLT Black Excellence Award recipient. The national figure’s aggressive push for social justice placed her on the front lines and assisted with advancements toward the end of discrimination and oppression for Black people.

Mallory’s extensive social media following has also grown significantly over the last few years due to her consistent development as an activist and author. As the youngest-ever executive director for Reverend Al Sharpton’s National Action Network, she grew as a thought leader and change agent. Mallory is constantly promoting new ways to join the fight, and her work is nowhere near done.

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez aka AOC

After taking office at 29, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez became the youngest woman to serve in the United States Congress. Her tenacity and unapologetic energy have since aided her in becoming one of the top figures in politics. AOC’s massive social media following boasts millions of supporters across all platforms. This year, she went toe-to-toe with Elon Musk, accusing him of abusing his power by banning journalists from Twitter. Representing New York’s 14th district, AOC has risen to prominence while advocating on a very progressive platform. Her support for Medicare For All, tuition-free public college, and the abolishment of the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement are her main priorities.

AOC is a huge supporter of civil and human rights. Her drive as a politician has helped provide a voice for many underserved communities worldwide. She’s highly invested in supporting the LGBTQ community and is extremely vocal about the treatment of immigrants in the United States. 2023 should be a year filled with change as the political icon garners more and more public support from millennials and Gen Z voters.

Quinta Brunson and the “Abbott Elementary” cast

“Abbott Elementary” has become one of the most popular TV shows over the last year. Starting with a 2021-2022 midseason debut, Quinta Brunson’s creation was a hit from day one. After the first season, the show was nominated for seven Primetime Emmy Awards. When Brunson and her superstar cast left with three Emmys, they were renewed for a 22-episode season two starting on Sept. 21. The show’s central character is played by Brunson, but Tyler James Williams, Janelle James, and Sheryl Lee Ralph round out the supporting cast.

Reminiscent of “The Office,” the popular mockumentary offers a hilarious look into life for a teaching staff at a fictional Black school in the heart of Philadelphia. Brunson’s awareness of trending social media and pop culture topics help her keep the show fresh and impactful. Her use of social media also allows her to promote the show and create consistent dialogue as episodes air. Moreover, the highly coveted series’ second season has secured a perfect 100 percent rating on Rotten Tomatoes. Fans are anxiously waiting for a season three announcement!

Ryan Coogler and the Black Panther cast

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever had high expectations following the success of the first film and the untimely passing of star Chadwick Boseman. Then, when the flyer and trailer were released, everyone was even more excited to watch one of the most anticipated movies in the modern era. Ryan Coogler and his team set the bar high and gave fans a new track from Rihanna! The cast of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever featured masterful talent, including Letitia Wright, Lupita Nyong’o, Danai Gurira, Angela Bassett, Tenoch Huerta, and many more.

Once again, Coogler delivered with the stakes as high as can be. He found a way to seamlessly honor the late Boseman while creating a story that was believable and pushed the narrative forward. The blockbuster sequel had a budget of $250 million and has now secured over $765 million at the box office. The Marvel Studios production was successful, to say the least, and is currently the fifth-highest-grossing film of 2022.

Katori Hall and the “P-Valley” cast

Katori Hall and the cast of “P-Valley” have had yet another successful year. Down in the valley of Chucalissa, the second season of the STARZ hit show featured a southern town on the brink of a pandemic. The popular cast includes Elarica Johnson, Nicco Annan, J. Alphonse Nicholson, and Shannon Thornton. Furthermore, the critically acclaimed series showed the importance of politics in small towns and the struggle between money and power. Season two showcased the vulnerable side of every character. The topics of closeted homosexuality, mental health, domestic violence, and religion were covered throughout 10 succinct episodes.

Hall is a Pulitzer Prize-winning playwright and television creator. She is committed to telling Black stories in a way that shows the complexities that are generally not represented onscreen. Although The Pynk was in full effect, there’s much more to “P-Valley” than the strip club setting. After being renewed for a third season, fans are awaiting the return of the high-level drama series.

Lena Waithe

Lena Waithe has become a household name in the eyes of many TV and movie fans. She and her innovative production company, Hillman Grad Productions, have grown exponentially over the last few years with successful shows like “The Chi,” “Twenties,” and the horror series “Them.” After becoming the first Black woman to win a Primetime Emmy Award for comedy writing, the stage has been set for Waithe to produce shows at an even higher level. Recently, the renowned creative, Pharrell Williams, and Warner Bros. TV announced they are developing a comedy series based on roller skating titled “Rollin’” for HBO Max. Waithe’s trajectory is strong, and her vision has placed her amongst television and film’s top creatives.

Zendaya

Zendaya has had an impeccable run over the last few years and is an essential power player in the entertainment industry. The “Euphoria” actress became the first Black woman to win the Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series category at the Emmys two times. Her performance as Rue Bennett is heavily influential among Generation Z and millennials alike. As a producer and an actress, she is breaking the mold and setting herself up for an impeccable future. At 26, Zendaya is in a league of her own, and her storied career is just getting started.

Ziwe

Ziwe Fumudoh, or just Ziwe, has become a star in the realm of late-night television. As the host and executive producer of her own self-titled series, Showtime has granted her the necessary freedom to express the full range of her comedy through sketches and interviews. She’s interviewed the likes of Charlamagne Tha God, Chet Hanks, Hannibal Buress, and countless other figures in pop culture. Although this is her first time as a REVOLT power player, don’t be surprised if she repeatedly makes our list in the years to come. Ziwe’s vulnerability and honesty have created a niche fan base that is locked in for the long haul.

Serena Williams

Serena Williams is regarded by many as one of the greatest athletes of all time, male or female. In 2022, her illustrious career as a tennis player came to an end after many years of dominating at the highest level. Williams’ grace and competitive spirit led her to heights no tennis player has ever reached. With 23 Grand Slam singles titles, she has the most of any player in the Open Era and the second-most of all time. Williams won almost 85 percent of her matches while raking in over $94 million of prize money throughout her game-changing career. The world icon will be remembered for her intensity, fiery serve, signature outfits, and Nike headband on the court.

Bianca Belair

Bianca Belair is making waves in the world of wrestling. The superstar athlete made WWE history by becoming one of the first women to main-event a WrestleMania. Her latest glory was when she became the longest-reigning Black World Champion in WWE history, male or female. She officially held the title for over 200 consecutive days. The triumphant nature of new-age wrestlers who double as social media sensations like Belair has helped the sport maintain its relevance across the country. The 2022 REVOLT power player leads the charge on and off the mat.

Brittney Griner

Brittney Griner is finally free. After an unfortunate 10-month detainment in Russia and being sentenced to a nine-year prison sentence, the WNBA All-Star basketball player was allowed to return home to America. The uncertainty around her detainment and the tension between the USA and Russia made the return a bit more difficult than expected. The basketball world, U.S. citizens, and the government quickly got behind the movement to ensure she made it back home safely.

It was never her plan, but Griner became the subject of a vast social activism movement. After much deliberation, the Biden administration negotiated a swap involving convicted Russian arms dealer Viktor Bout. Griner was elated to make it back home to her family and thanked all her supporters with a heartfelt message on social media. We are all glad she is home safe and sound, ready to compete with her teammates next season.

Frances Tiafoe

Tennis is looking for a new star to follow Serena Williams after she retired this year. Frances Tiafoe’s profile is rising as he ranked as high as No. 17 worldwide for singles. As the son of two Sierra Leonean immigrants, the Maryland-born athlete is on his way to becoming a celebrated name in men’s tennis. At just 24, he has already secured one career title and raked in over $7 million in prize money. Tiafoe’s been a winner since he was young, and the ceiling seems high for the budding star athlete.

Sandra Douglass Morgan

The Las Vegas Raiders shook the world when they made the paradigm-shifting decision to name Sandra Douglass Morgan the president of their team. The former Nevada gambling regulator is the first Black woman ever to be president of an NFL franchise. Her revolutionary hiring is why she is one of the few chosen to be included on this year’s REVOLT Power List.

With the team’s recent transition to Sin City from California, they were excited to include someone who was respected and familiar with their new stomping grounds. Gambling in sports is becoming widely accepted following the legalization of betting in many states across the country. Morgan’s hiring is a critical moment for the Raiders and the National Football League.

Erin Jackson

Erin Jackson made history during the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics as the first Black Woman to win the speed skating gold medal. At 29, her exciting lap clocked in at just above 37 seconds in the women’s 500-meter speed skating event at the Beijing Games. The individual sport athlete has been making a name for herself since 2015. Her impressive Olympic feat will leave her name cemented in history books forever.

Ja Morant

Ja Morant has the style, personality and, most importantly, the skill to be the face of the NBA. After leading his team to the second-best record in the Western Conference last year, the exhilarating athlete was touted by the NBA as the league’s Most Improved Player. Furthermore, the Memphis Grizzlies and Morant agreed on a massive max extension to lock him in as their young franchise cornerstone for the foreseeable future. The 2022 REVOLT power player is best known for his signature hairstyle and willingness to go head-to-head with the NBA’s top talents night in and night out. His team-first leadership style keeps the energy high, and the morale of his peers seems to thrive when he is around. Morant embodies everything that Memphis represents, and his high level of play has kids doing the “griddy” dance worldwide.

Sean “Diddy” Combs

Sean “Diddy” Combs is constantly breaking the mold as one of the top Black entrepreneurs in entertainment. This year, the mogul continued to spread love and opportunities with the creation of the largest Black-owned cannabis company in the world. On Nov. 4, Cresco Labs and Columbia Care announced the sale in three major U.S. markets to Combs. Cresco Labs is a vertically integrated multi-state operator and the top wholesaler of branded cannabis in the United States. After his purchase for approximately $185 million, Diddy more than leveled the playing field. He’s excited to open doors for more Black people to be involved in the fast-growing industry and make the cannabis space much more equitable shortly.

Kevin Hart

Philadelphia’s hometown hero Kevin Hart has used 2022 to further spread his wings as a multimedia mogul. The moves that the legendary comedian is making are no joke. His company Hart Beat Productions has elevated once again thanks to its aptitude to partner with major corporations to bring new ideas to light. His popular Peacock interview series, “Hart to Heart,” continues to serve as a big win for the battle-tested businessman. A-list guests like JAY-Z, Saweetie, Chris Rock, and more were featured in season two. Whether it is content on Netflix, Peacock, YouTube, or stand-up specials, Hart is constantly finding new mediums to showcase his talent. He looks to do more of the same in 2023 with his “Reality Check Tour” starting in February.

Rihanna

Truthfully, before her heartfelt tribute song to Chadwick Boseman on the Black Panther: Wakanda Forever soundtrack came out, many were sure that Rihanna was in no rush to release any new music. With the rise of her Fenty empire, Rihanna has become the youngest self-made billionaire in America and Barbados’ first-ever billionaire. At just 34, her $1.4 billion net worth is mainly the byproduct of her successful cosmetics line, Fenty Beauty. Her coveted makeup brand and lingerie line have been the talk of social media since their inception. In April 2022, she was also announced as the world’s wealthiest female musician. Fans eagerly await music with hopes that there will be some new songs released before her highly anticipated performance at Super Bowl LVII on Feb. 12, 2023.

Sean Brown

Sean Brown is one of the most appealing Black designers in the industry today. His mindfulness and attention to detail combined with his love for nostalgia has helped him and his work amass a large following. Most notably known for his signature CD-shaped rugs, his designs have become larger than life over the course of 2022. His brand, Curves by Sean Brown, is on every hipster’s wish list. Each item is perfect for fans of modern art to place in their home to express themselves without saying a word.

Brown’s work is focused on creating harmony between humans and the environment while keeping an emphasis on wellness of the mind and spirit. He has been featured in almost every top pop culture outlet.

Hannah Traore

Hannah Traore is a Toronto-bred artist and gallery owner. Her goal is simple: Create spaces for artists who have been historically marginalized. As a Black woman, she understands the boundaries for people who look like her around the world. Her fight against elitism in art is predicated on diverse hires and paying people a livable wage. Even the subtle effort to remove the sharp corners in her gallery has helped her make a warm space where guests can feel comfortable. The 2022 REVOLT power player is mindful of what she had to overcome and is working to create great art while simultaneously opening doors for more artists to follow her lead.

Salehe Bembury

Last but not least, Salehe Bembury rounds out this impressive list of 32 power players. Bembury’s contributions to fashion are tremendous and the impact of his collaborations can be felt across the globe. His breathtaking collabs with New Balance, Crocs, and Versace are all regarded as some of the most popular shoes in the world. Bembury’s designs are all one of a kind and full of distinguishing qualities that make them a must for all sneaker lovers. Fans of his work are always hard-pressed to find his shoes at retailer locations due to the overwhelming demand. His awe-inspiring Crocs collab has helped solidify him as one of the best shoe designers in fashion. Following Bembury’s massive 2022, he is excited to release his collaborative effort with Moncler in 2023.