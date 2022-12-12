Rihanna has officially received her first Golden Globe nomination!

In a tweet shared on Monday (Dec. 12), an official Twitter account for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever revealed that the entertainer’s latest single has been nominated for Best Original Song. Prior to “Lift Me Up,” Rihanna appeared on songs like DJ Khaled’s “Wild Thoughts,” N.E.R.D.’s “Lemon,” and PARTYNEXTDOOR’s “Believe It,” but the new single was her official return to music since releasing her eighth studio LP, Anti, six years ago.

Check out the official announcement of the Golden Globe news below.

Congratulations to Tems, Rihanna, Ryan Coogler and Ludwig Göransson for their Golden Globe Nomination for Best Original Song! #WakandaForever #GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/b6m6o4BjQH — Black Panther: Wakanda Forever (@theblackpanther) December 12, 2022

The song was co-written by Rihanna, Coogler, and Tems. “After speaking with Ryan and hearing his direction for the film and the song, I wanted to write something that portrays a warm embrace from all the people that I’ve lost in my life,” Tems previously shared, opening up about the inspiration for “Lift Me Up.” “I tried to imagine what it would feel like if I could sing to them now and express how much I miss them. Rihanna has been an inspiration to me, so hearing her convey this song is a great honor.”

It’s been a big year for Rihanna, who not only welcomed her first child alongside boyfriend and fellow musician ASAP Rocky, but recently confirmed that she’ll be headlining the halftime show for Super Bowl LVII in 2023. The highly anticipated act will be her first time performing on a big stage in nearly five years.

As previously reported by REVOLT, JAY-Z responded to the announcement with the utmost praise for the “Umbrella” star. “Rihanna is a generational talent, a woman of humble beginnings who has surpassed expectations at every turn,” he said at the time. “A person born on the small island of Barbados who became one of the most prominent artists ever. Self-made in business and entertainment.”