For much of the week, both Rihanna and Marvel Entertainment have been dropping hints at some new music that would be connected to the forthcoming superhero film Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. Now, fans are able to get a taste of what that is.

Today (Oct. 26), Rihanna took to social media to reveal a teaser of her new single “Lift Me Up.” As it’s only 15 seconds long, the short clip leaves many questions on its style and subject matter, heavily speculated to match the African-oriented roots heard on 2018’s Black Panther: The Album. Despite this, the vibrant hum heard at the beginning helps to heighten the excitement about the release.

A press release accompanying said teaser does provide additional details on “Lift Me Up,” which is making landfall through Rih’s Westbury Road outlet in partnership with Roc Nation, Def Jam, and Hollywood Records. It’s also revealed that the “Umbrella” star wrote the track alongside decorated composer Ludwig Göransson, Wakanda Forever director Ryan Coogler, and Nigerian singer Tems, the last of whom continues to sail off the release of her critically acclaimed EP If Orange Was a Place. Tems further explained how the collaboration came to fruition:

“After speaking with Ryan and hearing his direction for the film and the song, I wanted to write something that portrays a warm embrace from all the people that I’ve lost in my life. I tried to imagine what it would feel like if I could sing to them now and express how much I miss them. Rihanna has been an inspiration to me, so hearing her convey this song is a great honor.”

Press play on the teaser for Rihanna‘s “Lift Me Up” below, which officially arrives this Friday (Oct. 28). Black Panther: Wakanda Forever – Music From and Inspired By drops Nov. 4.