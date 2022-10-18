It looks like Rihanna may finally have new music on the way. “Today” reported that the Barbados beauty could be featured on the soundtrack for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, the sequel to the 2018 hit film.

“The Grammy winner is said to have recorded two new songs for the soundtrack to the upcoming Black Panther movie,” Carson Daily said during a live broadcast this morning (Oct. 18). The popular talk show isn’t the only outlet that believes fans’ wishes are coming true. Kyle Buchanan, a source for the New York Times, also seems to think new tracks are on the way.

“Rumors are flying and I can add to them: I’ve been hearing for weeks that Rihanna is recording the end-credits song for BLACK PANTHER: WAKANDA FOREVER. How do you follow up a classic like ‘All the Stars’? By snagging Rihanna’s first big song in years,” he tweeted yesterday (Oct. 17). Chart Data shared reports as well.

The idea wouldn’t be too far-fetched. Rihanna is making her big comeback for the 2023 Super Bowl in February, so she may likely release something new before the highly-anticipated performance. The Fenty Beauty mogul’s last studio album, Anti, dropped in 2016 and she’s been promising fans that new music is coming for quite some time. Black Panther’s sequel hits theaters on Nov. 11, so if the songstress has something in the works, we should know soon enough.

In the meantime, fans are trying to piece together any bits of information, hoping it will lead to a grand reveal. Some believe new pics on social media could hint at an upcoming project. “Rihanna has changed her profile picture on TikTok amid news she’s releasing new music soon,” a tweet read. Other fan accounts noted that famed music producer, singer and songwriter The-Dream may have spilled the beans.

This morning the hitmaker, who has previously worked with the “Umbrella” singer, tweeted a promo picture for the movie’s sequel. A fan retweeted it, adding, “Rihanna back.” The-Dream responded by liking the post.

