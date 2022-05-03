By Angel Saunders
  /  05.03.2022

Rihanna wasn’t in attendance for the Met Gala in New York yesterday evening (May 2), but that didn’t stop her from stealing the show.

The global superstar and fashion icon is usually one of the biggest names walking the red carpet for the event, but this year the “Needed Me” singer — who is expecting her first child with boyfriend A$AP Rocky — skipped the Met as her due date is fast approaching.

Because of the mark she’s made in the world of fashion, she still reigned supreme. The theme of the night was “Gilded Glamour and White Tie” and Vogue gave Rihanna the highest honor.

“The statue of ‘Eirene (The Personification of Peace)’ is usually the highest-profile marble goddess @themetmuseum Greco-Roman galleries. But now we’ve got @badgalriri, straight off this month’s Vogue cover,” the magazine said in a social media post.

The post was accompanied with a stunning video displaying the “Love on the Brain” singer as a beautiful marble statue. Her look was inspired by a recent Vogue cover shoot in which her baby bump was on full display.

Rihanna responded to the surprise by reposting the video and saying, “Shut down the Met in marble! What’s more gilded than that? Lol! Thank you @metmuseum and @voguemagazine for this historic tribute! y’all bad for this one!”

Other celebs in attendance for the prestigious event were Lizzo, Cardi B, Ciara, Lena Waithe, Venus Williams and more.

The “Met” is short for The Metropolitan Museum of Art and each year the museum hosts the wildly popular event to raise funds to benefit the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute in New York City.

This year’s newest exhibit, “In America: An Anthology in Fashion,” opens Saturday (May 7).

Rihanna — who recently celebrated her first National Heroes Day — had fans excited about her Met honor. Here’s a few reactions as well as her marble statue.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Vogue (@voguemagazine)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by badgalriri (@badgalriri)

Tags in this article:
Tags
Rihanna

Trending
Interest

6 of “Bet on Black” contestant Ashley Bella’s favorite Black-owned products

REVOLT caught up with socially conscious art studio owner Ashley Bella to discuss her favorite ...
By Gina Fleites
  /  04.27.2022
The Crew League

King Combs vs. Rowdy Rebel | The Crew League (S2, Ep. 3)

Rowdy Rebel and the Shhh Gang shoot it out with King Combs and the CYN ...
By Isha Thorpe
  /  06.18.2021
The Crew League

King Combs vs. Pardison Fontaine (Semi-Finals) | ‘The Crew League’ (S2, Ep. 6)

In the most dramatic Crew League game yet, King Combs and The CYN Mob battle against Pardison Fontaine ...
By Isha Thorpe
  /  07.09.2021
REVOLT BLACK NEWS

A racist school policy was a catalyst for Tracey Meares' legal career | 'REVOLT BLACK NEWS Weekly'

Tracey Meares was on track to become her high school’s first Black valedictorian in 1984, ...
By REVOLT
  /  04.29.2022
View More