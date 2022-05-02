It’s officially the first Monday in May and the highly anticipated Met Gala has returned to the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York where this year’s theme is In America: An Anthology of Fashion. It is the second installment of last year’s In America: An Lexicon of Fashion.

Last year, the theme used fashion as a backdrop to explore the many cultural identities that the nation is built upon. This year the focal point for the fits of the night explores the fashion of men and women from the nineteenth century to today.

Encouraged to go for white-tie “gilded glamour”, some of the most talked about looks from tonight’s (May 2) carpet include New York Mayor Eric Adams who arrived on the pink carpet in a long-tailed black tuxedo coat with the phrase “End Gun Violence” embroidered on the back. The jacket also features artwork that mimics that of a New York city mural.

Other looks that have turned heads is Anderson .Paak who sported a short black bob wig which has been a staple for his look during the Silk Sonic era. He also donned a colorful jacket with black leather pants.

Dressed in a black, floor length gown, Janelle Monae hit the carpet in a sleek Ralph Lauren backless ensemble with a black-and-white striped headdress and cuffs to match.

Dubbed as one of the biggest nights in fashion, the Met Gala serves as the primary source of income for the Costume Institute. It is the only department within the museum that takes on the responsibility of raising its own funds.

Tonight’s star studded event is brought on by co-chairs Blake Lively and her husband Ryan Reynolds along with Lin-Manuel Miranda and Regina King. Honorary co-chairs include Vogue editor in chief Anna Wintour as well as the head of Instagram Adam Mosseri and the Council of Fashion Designers of America chairman Tom Ford.

It is the first public event attended by King since the passing of her son and only child Ian Alexander Jr.