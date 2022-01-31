By Victoria Moorwood
  /  01.31.2022

Rihanna is expecting her first child with boyfriend ASAP Rocky. The 33-year-old superstar and fashion mogul debuted her baby bump in New York City over the weekend, where she was photographed wearing an unbuttoned pink coat and jeans alongside the “Everyday” rapper.

After years of friendship, Rocky and Rihanna confirmed they were dating in early 2021. The Harlem native opened up about his relationship with Ri in an interview with GQ. At the time, Rocky called the ANTI songstress the “love of my life” and said being in a relationship is “so much better when you got ‘the one.'”

She amounts to probably, like, a million of the other ones. I think when you know, you know. She’s the one,” he added.

The new bundle of joy will be both Rihanna and Rocky’s first child. During his GQ interview, Rocky said he was ready to start a family, explaining that fatherhood is “in my destiny, absolutely.”

“I think I’d be an incredible, remarkably overall amazing dad,” he added. “I would have a very fly child. Very.”

Rumors that the couple might be expecting a baby spread on social media last month. At the time, Rihanna jokingly responded to the rumors, writing a fan, “Y’all breed me every year dammit lol.”

The Barbados-born singer opened up about wanting to a be mother in a 2020 interview with British Vogue. At the time, she said she hoped to have three or four kids within the next 10 years, with or without a partner.

“I feel like society makes me want to feel like, ‘Oh, you got it wrong…’ They diminish you as a mother if there’s not a dad in your kids’ lives,” she told the outlet. “But the only thing that matters is happiness. That’s the only healthy relationship between a parent and a child. That’s the only thing that can raise a child truly, is love.”

Congratulations to RiRi and Rocky! See their photos on Instagram below.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by People Magazine (@people)

