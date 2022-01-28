Condolences are in order for Maino, who is currently mourning the loss of one of his parents. Taking to Instagram on Friday (Jan. 28), the “Kitchen Talk” podcaster shared a heartfelt post in which he revealed his mother passed away.

“The thing about time is that we always think we have enough of it,” he wrote. “Then one day, we realize that we really don’t. I’m sorry mommy…sorry that we didn’t have more time, but grateful for the time we had. The moments that became priceless memories.”

“Thank you Mommy…Thank you for giving me life, thank you for believing in me when I didn’t believe in myself,” he continued.

According to Maino‘s post, his mother had been hospitalized, prompting him to make “the hardest decision of my life.” In the wake of her passing, he finds comfort in the fact that she will experience “no more pain.”

“No more trips to the doctors…no more needles. No more procedures….no more pain,” the Brooklyn rapper penned. He added that he is grateful his mother witnessed the growth and progression of him and his brothers.

“Mommy please know that you raised 3 sons that became men. Who u never judged, doubted or turned way from in our times of misfortune and troubles,” said Maino. “I’m happy that you got to see me turn my life around and make it out of the streets. Happy that you had the chance to watch us become men and watch our kids grow.”

“You were proud of us. Of your family and I wish this wasn’t our reality. But it is and what I feel is indescribable,” he went on. “…I was there with u every step of the way, holding your hand determined to not let u leave us alone. Thank u, mommy. Thank you. You did your job. I just wanna tell you that I love you forever and it was an honor to be your son. Sleep well, my beautiful mother.”

REVOLT’s prayers and thoughts are with Maino during this dark time. See his post below.