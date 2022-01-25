According to Vivica A. Fox, Regina King is appreciative of the support she’s received in the wake of her son’s passing. The Two Can Play That Game actress provided the update during a recent episode of her “Cocktail With Queens” talk show.

While speaking to her co-hosts, Fox revealed that she had the opportunity to see King over the weekend and embrace her during her time of need. “I was with Regina last night, she’s okay,” she revealed. “I was able to hug her.”

The moment, she added, was an emotionally taxing experience. “It’s just hard,” she continued before suggesting a course of action to all viewers. “I just pray that what we do more than anything else for our sons, for our children, COVID-19 and everything has got everybody in a dark spot and dark place.”

Fox’s update follows the death of King’s only son, Ian Alexander Jr, who died by suicide days after his 26th birthday. The news came along with a statement in which the “Watchmen” actress revealed she was “devastated at the deepest level” by his loss.

“He is such a bright light who cared so deeply about the happiness of others,” she added. She also asked for privacy during this time.

News of Alexander’s passing caught the world by surprise, prompting an outpour of heartfelt tributes and posts expressing concern for King. The Harder They Fall star has since expressed gratitude for the love in a message Fox shared on her show.

“She said to tell everybody that she’s gotten y’all’s texts,” the Set It Off star said. “The outpouring of love, for her, her family, and her son – she appreciates it.” “She’s surrounded by so much love, y’all,” she continued. “That’s the most beautiful thing.”

See the clip of Fox below.