While NIGO is probably best known as a fashion icon via his A Bathing Ape brand, his musical history is also well documented. Some twenty years ago, the Japanese talent released the album Ape Sounds, a 10-track offering that traversed through a variety of different genres. That project also saw a deluxe upgrade of sorts titled Shadow Of The Ape Sounds: Director’s Cut, which took a much more hip hop oriented approach with a slew of collaborations alongside Flavor Flav, GZA, The Beatnuts, the late Biz Markie, and more. In addition, NIGO provided his DJing abilities for the rap collective Teriyaki Boyz, contributing to classic bodies of work like 2005’s Beef or Chicken and 2009’s Serious Japanese.

Fast-forward to last month, when NIGO announced that he’s returning to wax with a new LP titled I Know NIGO, which — in addition to a Teriyaki Boyz reunion — will feature assists from Pharrell Williams, Kid Cudi, Lil Uzi Vert, Pusha T, Tyler, The Creator, and more. As Kenzo’s newest artistic director, he also used the fashion brand’s Autumn/Winter 2022 showcase during Paris Fashion Week to premiere many of the album’s songs.

Today (Jan. 28), fans get to enjoy NIGO’s new single “Arya,” which features A$AP Rocky and sees the Harlemite delivering his special brand of lyrical boasting over production from Westen Weiss, Hector Delgado, and Carter Lang:

“So many Raf in my crib, when I die, I gotta leave that for my kids, tatted my rib, A$AP on my ribs, tell them in my jit, that they daddy’s a pimp, if I die, tell them they dad was legit, all of these hoes from my past, would be lucky to smash them again, I bag all they friends, eighteen and plus, twenty-one up, I’m Savage again, just stack on your wig like fashion, look how he matchin’ again, now that is a trend…”

Check out “Arya” below.