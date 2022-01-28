By Sweenie Saint-Vil
  /  01.28.2022

Rihanna’s lingerie line, Savage X Fenty, has secured $125 million in a Series C fundraising round led by investment firm Neuberger Berman. L Catterton — a private equity firm backed by LVMH’s Bernard Arnault  — Avenir, Sunley House Capital, Advent International, LionTree and Marcy Venture Partners — which is cofounded by JAY-Z — were among the other investors to participate in the funding round.

Savage X Fenty now has a total cash haul of $310 million, according to the Associated Press. The money will assist in the brand‘s development of retail stores as well as its launch of new products.

After three years in business, Christiane Pendarvis, chief marketing and design officer of Savage X Fenty, announced that consumers in the U.S., particularly those “who don’t feel comfortable purchasing online,” would have the option to shop in physical stores in 2022. Months later, Rihanna took to Instagram to confirm the news.

“2022, we coming in HOT!” she captioned alongside a picture of one of the stores. “We bout to bring you a whole new #SavageXFenty experience with the launch of our brick-and-mortar retail stores!” The first location officially opened this week.

According to Fox Business, the Savage X Fenty lingerie store at the Fashion Show Las Vegas mall has five rooms that feature merchandise and mannequins of various body types. The store will also offer interactive experiences” and “photo-worthy moments” to its customers.

“We wanted to be able to connect with our customers in real life and give them something they have never seen before,” the ANTI singer said in a statement. “Creating the space took a lot of imagination, married with things I’ve always wanted to change about my own experiences as a customer, from mannequins to the Fit Xperience, to customer service. We are so happy with the outcome and now I can’t wait for people to see it.”

 

Tags in this article:
Tags
Rihanna

Trending
Beyond The Streamer

M3rkd_by_a_skirt | 'Beyond The Streamer'

Brooklyn streamer Marlisa Pee (aka M3rkd_by_a_skirt) shares her journey as a woman in gaming, gaining ...
By REVOLT
  /  01.26.2022
Beyond The Streamer

Horizem | 'Beyond The Streamer'

Up-and-coming streamer Marcyssa Brown (aka Horizem) shares with REVOLT’s Rodney Rikai how she got into ...
By REVOLT
  /  01.21.2022
Bet On Black

Black to Business | 'Bet on Black'

Three new entrepreneurs compete for a chance to earn the grand prize through pitches that ...
By REVOLT
  /  01.26.2022
Big Facts

Lil Duval, Sukihana, Project Pat, Big Homies House & Lil Scrappy join "Big Facts Live"

The “Big Facts” crew is live from the Buckhead Theatre in Atlanta, GA to celebrate ...
By REVOLT
  /  01.04.2022
View More