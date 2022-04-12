Today (April 12), Vogue Magazine has revealed that Rihanna is the cover feature for their May issue, and has provided some breathtaking pics of the singer-mogul with her baby bump (courtesy of the iconic photographer Annie Leibovitz). Readers also get to enjoy an interview that sees Rihanna opening up about essentially everything that’s probably been on their minds since 2016’s Anti.

In regards to her long-awaited album, Rihanna gave some hopeful details in regards to what fans can expect:

“I’m looking at my next project completely differently from the way I had wanted to put it out before. I think this way suits me better, a lot better … It’s authentic, it’ll be fun for me, and it takes a lot of the pressure off.”

She also spoke on her pregnancy with A$AP Rocky, which happened in the midst of the two simply living life to the fullest:

“Planning? I wouldn’t say planning. But certainly not planning against it. I don’t know when I ovulate or any of that type of shit. We just had fun … And then it was just there on the test. I didn’t waste any time. I called him inside and showed him. Then I was in the doctor’s office the next morning and our journey began.”

Post-pregnancy, the “Umbrella” star and Fenty Beauty head honcho kept things transparent about what she feels her and Rocky’s next steps might entail, including allowing the child’s grandparents to assist with rearing the baby:

“I’m sure that will be helpful, but they’re going to have to fight my mom, because I can’t imagine anyone telling her how to put her grandkid to bed … Rocky asked me recently if I had a dream place, where would it be? I told him home, Barbados. I always imagined it being that way. But realistically it probably won’t be.”

Check out the snaps (and a video) from Rihanna‘s Vogue feature below — you can enjoy the full interview here.

