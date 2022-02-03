By Victoria Moorwood
  /  02.03.2022

Rihanna blessed fans with a new picture of her growing baby bump on Thursday (Feb. 3), just days after news of her first-ever pregnancy went viral on social media.

The mother-to-be shared a photo of herself peering down at her belly while lifting up an oversized basketball jersey, which she was spotted wearing in New York City last week.

“How the gang pulled up to black history month,” Rih captioned the Instagram post. The 33-year-old also shared the previously seen photos of her and boyfriend ASAP Rocky walking through Harlem with her baby bump exposed.

As reported by REVOLT, Rihanna and Rocky broke the internet on Monday (Jan. 31) after photos of their snowy stroll circulated on social media.

The ANTI crafter’s Instagram slideshow on Thursday marks her first post about the exciting news. Rocky hasn’t publicly commented on the pregnancy yet, but he did tell GQ that fatherhood was in his “destiny” while gushing about his relationship with the Barbados-born star.

“I think I’d be an incredible, remarkably overall amazing dad. I would have a very fly child,” the “Everyday” rapper previously told the outlet.

Speaking about Rihanna, Rocky added, “She amounts to probably, like, a million of the other ones. I think when you know, you know. She’s the one.”

After news that the couple was expecting their first child broke online, Rihanna’s father shared his reaction to Page Six.

“I’m so happy that I jumped for joy,” Ronald Fenty said. “I’m still so excited.”

Rihanna always said that she wanted children. She loves kids,” he added. “She always takes care of her cousins’ kids… she’s going to be a good mom.”

See Rihanna’s first post about her pregnancy and the latest picture of her baby bump on Instagram below.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by badgalriri (@badgalriri)

Tags in this article:
Tags
Rihanna

Trending
Beyond The Streamer

TheCaramelGamer | 'Beyond the Streamer'

Barrie Forrester-Smith (aka TheCaramelGamer), a born and raised South African streamer now residing in the UK, ...
By REVOLT
  /  01.28.2022
Bet On Black

Black Impact | 'Bet on Black'

With one competition left before the final round, the judges – now joined by DJ ...
By REVOLT
  /  02.02.2022
Beyond The Streamer

Horizem | 'Beyond The Streamer'

Up-and-coming streamer Marcyssa Brown (aka Horizem) shares with REVOLT’s Rodney Rikai how she got into ...
By REVOLT
  /  01.21.2022
Beyond The Streamer

M3rkd_by_a_skirt | 'Beyond The Streamer'

Brooklyn streamer Marlisa Pee (aka M3rkd_by_a_skirt) shares her journey as a woman in gaming, gaining ...
By REVOLT
  /  01.26.2022
View More