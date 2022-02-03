Rihanna blessed fans with a new picture of her growing baby bump on Thursday (Feb. 3), just days after news of her first-ever pregnancy went viral on social media.

The mother-to-be shared a photo of herself peering down at her belly while lifting up an oversized basketball jersey, which she was spotted wearing in New York City last week.

“How the gang pulled up to black history month,” Rih captioned the Instagram post. The 33-year-old also shared the previously seen photos of her and boyfriend ASAP Rocky walking through Harlem with her baby bump exposed.

As reported by REVOLT, Rihanna and Rocky broke the internet on Monday (Jan. 31) after photos of their snowy stroll circulated on social media.

The ANTI crafter’s Instagram slideshow on Thursday marks her first post about the exciting news. Rocky hasn’t publicly commented on the pregnancy yet, but he did tell GQ that fatherhood was in his “destiny” while gushing about his relationship with the Barbados-born star.

“I think I’d be an incredible, remarkably overall amazing dad. I would have a very fly child,” the “Everyday” rapper previously told the outlet.

Speaking about Rihanna, Rocky added, “She amounts to probably, like, a million of the other ones. I think when you know, you know. She’s the one.”

After news that the couple was expecting their first child broke online, Rihanna’s father shared his reaction to Page Six.

“I’m so happy that I jumped for joy,” Ronald Fenty said. “I’m still so excited.”

“Rihanna always said that she wanted children. She loves kids,” he added. “She always takes care of her cousins’ kids… she’s going to be a good mom.”

See Rihanna’s first post about her pregnancy and the latest picture of her baby bump on Instagram below.