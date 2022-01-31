Rihanna and A$AP Rocky’s pregnancy news has stirred up social media. On Monday (Jan. 31), after photographer Miles Diggs released photos of what appears to be a pregnancy revelation, social media users immediately took to Twitter to react to the news. Celebrities like Nicki Minaj, Cardi B, BIA and City Girls’ JT shared congratulatory messages to the couple, while longtime fans expressed happiness about Rihanna’s glow and future as a mother. Perhaps, some of the funniest tweets, however, were from individuals who seemed to take the announcement personally.

“Lol Rihanna pregnant you know, this how I gotta find out?” wrote @LickshotLippy. “Was our relationship ever real? Damn, these women are so cold.”

Others tweeted feelings of despair after realizing that the “Love on the Brain” singer is carrying a child that isn’t theirs. Journalist Philip Lewis posted a meme of Tyrese crying to show his reaction to the pregnancy. Twitter user @Jeff_Tymer_ said that he would “pretend” the photos were only edited to make Rih look like she’s expecting. “For my own mental health, I’m going to pretend this is just really good photoshop,” he wrote. “Rihanna was supposed to be MINE.”

@ihyjuju said he couldn’t “believe Rihanna would do that to me,” while @kirawontmiss wrote, “I hate this life.”

The news that the “Kiss Me Better” singer is expecting follows years of her expressing her desire to be a mother.

“It’s not necessarily everyone’s dream to be a mum… but it’s mine,” she told Extra in 2020. The Harlem rapper also said that he would love to be a parent if it is “in my destiny.

“I think I’d be an incredible, remarkably, overall amazing dad,” he said. “I would have a very fly child. Very.”

Look below to see reactions from those upset that they aren’t the father of Rihanna’s child.

Me seeing this Rihanna news pic.twitter.com/ITRGjaQNN2 — philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) January 31, 2022

i can’t believe Rihanna would do that to me — juju 💰 (@ihyjuju) January 31, 2022

rihanna is pregnant and im not the father.. i hate this life — kira 👾 (@kirawontmiss) January 31, 2022

For my own mental health I’m going to pretend this is just really good photoshop. Rihanna was supposed to be MINE 😭 pic.twitter.com/KWgCRdbTmP — JEFF TYMER 🇬🇭🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 (@Jeff_Tymer_) January 31, 2022

Lol Rihanna pregnant you know, this how I gotta find out? Was our relationship ever real? Damn, these women are so cold — Lippy (@LickshotLippy) January 31, 2022