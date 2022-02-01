By Victoria Moorwood
  /  02.01.2022

Rihanna’s dad is “ecstatic” about the singer’s recent pregnancy news, Page Six writes. Ronald Fenty spoke with the outlet on Monday (Jan. 31) after his daughter revealed that she’s expecting her first-ever child with A$AP Rocky.

“I’m so happy that I jumped for joy,” Fenty told Page Six from his home in Barbados. “I’m still so excited.”

He added, “Rihanna always said that she wanted children. She loves kids. She always takes care of her cousins’ kids… she’s going to be a good mom.”

The 68-year-old said Rihanna called to tell him the good news on Sunday (Jan. 30) before revealing her pregnancy to the world on Monday.

“I just got the news from her last night and she sent me some photos,” he explained. “I’m just over the moon. She’s beautiful inside and out.”

Fenty first met Rocky in December of 2020 when Rihanna brought the “Everyday” rapper to Barbados. Speaking with the outlet, her dad said, “I like him” and called Rocky “a very cool guy.”

As reported by REVOLT, Rihanna debuted her baby bump while walking in Harlem over the weekend with Rocky. Many fans congratulated the 33-year-old — while others cried — after photos of her and Rocky went viral.

Back in 2020, Rihanna opened up about wanting to have kids to British Vogue. At the time, she said she hoped to have three or four kids within the next 10 years and said she’d be open to raising children as a single mother.

“I feel like society makes me want to feel like, ‘Oh, you got it wrong…’ They diminish you as a mother if there’s not a dad in your kids’ lives,” she told the outlet. “But the only thing that matters is happiness. That’s the only healthy relationship between a parent and a child. That’s the only thing that can raise a child truly, is love.”

