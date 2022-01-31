Nick Cannon has confirmed that he is expecting his eighth child.

On Monday (Jan. 31), the “Wild ‘N Out” host revealed that he and model Bre Tiesi are expecting a baby boy on his eponymous talk show. Cannon shared tweets from fans who made jokes about him having another child. He also shared a photo of himself with Tiesi from their gender reveal party, which took place last Saturday (Jan. 29).

The Love Don’t Cost A Thing actor said he was hesitant to announce the new baby due to the recent passing of his 5-month-old son Zen, who died last month from a rare brain cancer. “So even going through all of that, this was always in the back of my mind, like, ‘What is the right time? How do I share this?'” he said. “No one, we didn’t expect Zen to pass away … All of the news was so unexpected.”

“I wanted to definitely respect the grieving process with Alyssa, and Bre was respectful enough — She held off making our announcements and speaking on social media,” Cannon continued. “She’s a very, you know, in the public eye type of person, but keeps her stuff private as well.”

The 41-year-old said he and Tiesi wanted to hold off the news as long as they could, but photos from the gender reveal were leaked to media outlets.

Previously, Cannon told People that his children will always be his number one priority, although people question his “nonconventional” family and “unorthodox” lifestyle.

“It’s not about quantity, it’s about quality,” Cannon told the outlet. “And it’s really just having quality moments with my children, quality moments with my family. Had a lot of quality moments with Zen in his short time here. I always say time is a manmade thing, but love and energy is a godsend.”