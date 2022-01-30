Nick Cannon appears to be adding another child to his family.

According to TMZ, Cannon recently attended a gender reveal party in Malibu, California. The outlet believes that the “Wild ‘N Out” creator actually hosted the event with real estate agent/model Bre Tiesi.

Photos captured Cannon holding hands with Tiesi and cradling her belly during the party. The two took several individual photos together, and flashed big grins when the balloons popped — spraying blue confetti everywhere.

While neither have publicly confirmed they are having a child together, the baby boy would be Cannon’s eighth child and Tiesi’s first.

The 41-year-old entertainer has welcomed four children into the world since Dec. 2020.

As REVOLT previously reported, Cannon’s 5-month-old son Zen passed away last month.

He tearfully revealed the tragic news on his talk show. “I always noticed he had a cough and so I wanted to check it out,” he explained on-air. “He had this interesting breathing and by the time he was 2 months [old] I noticed he had this nice-sized head too — a Cannon head. We didn’t think anything of it. But I wanted to take him to the doctor for his sinus and breathing. We thought it would be routine.”

However, doctors told the parents that Zen had fluid building in his head and was suffering from a malignant brain tumor. The infant had brain surgery and a shunt to drain the fluid, but his condition worsened around Thanksgiving.

“You can’t heal until you feel,” Cannon said, adding that the episode would be a “celebration of life” for Zen.

The spry TV host told “The Breakfast Club” in August, 2021 — shortly after the birth of Zen — that he wants “10 to 12” kids. “As a father, I’ve learned so much just from my children and it’s so amazing, and I really just love being around my kids and just that youthful energy it feels like you get to relive every time.