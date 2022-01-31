Da Brat and her fiancée Jesseca Dupart are expecting their first child together. The couple revealed the exciting news in an Instagram post on Monday (Jan. 31).

“We are EXTENDING the family,” they captioned the joint post along with a pregnant woman emoji. The hip hop pioneer can be seen standing behind her soon-to-be wife in the photo and making a heart shape with her hands around Dupart’s belly.

The happy news arrives just weeks before the couple is set to officially tie the knot at their wedding ceremony, which is set for Feb. 22. Da Brat and Dupart confirmed their engagement last August during an episode of their WE tv series, “Brat Loves Jesseca.” The child will be Da Brat’s first, while Dupart has three other children from a previous relationship.

Da Brat first revealed she and Dupart were dating – and came out publicly as bisexual – in an emotional Instagram post in 2020. At the time, the two-time Grammy nominee was celebrating an early birthday present from Dupart.

“… I’ve always been a kind of private person until I met my heart’s match who handles some things differently than I do. Thank you baby… for far more than this incredible birthday gift,” she captioned the post.

Speaking with Variety a few months later, Da Brat explained why she decided to come out publicly on social media.

“I’ve always felt like being private is the better way to go because then you don’t have so many people in your business. I was fine staying quiet, but my partner is a social media mogul — that’s how she became who she is. And when you get with somebody, you have to meet in the middle,” the “Funkdafied” rapper explained. “So to me, the middle was just letting everybody know: ‘Hey, she’s the one.’”

“If I can inspire someone or help somebody to deal with their issues and their sexuality, then I’m here for it,” she continued. “It feels like a weight has been lifted.”

Congratulations to the couple! See Da Brat and Dupart’s Instagram post below.