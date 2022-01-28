Drakeo The Ruler’s family plans to file a $20 million wrongful death lawsuit against Live Nation, blaming the entertainment company for the up-and-coming rapper’s fatal December stabbing.

According to Billboard, an attorney representing the family announced their intention to sue Live Nation and two other organizers of the Once Upon a Time in LA music festival, C3 Presents and Bobby Dee Presents, at a press conference on Thursday (Jan. 27).

In the suit, Drakeo’s family accused all three companies of failing to provide adequate security for the 28-year-old or a physical barricade backstage, adding that he was “essentially lynched” at the Los Angeles festival.

“His life was taken way too soon,” the family’s attorney James Bryant said at the press conference. “This should never have never happened if those promoters had actually had the proper security protocols. This was a preventable death.”

According to Billboard, the suit will be officially filed next week. The family is seeking at least $20 million in damages.

“Those who failed Drakeo the Ruler… they’re going to be held accountable,” Bryant said. A criminal investigation into the “Talk To Me” rapper’s death is ongoing.

A spokesperson for Live Nation responded to the impending lawsuit in a statement to Billboard.

“Once Upon a Time in LA joins Drakeo’s family, friends and fans in grieving his loss,” they said. “The festival is continuing to support local authorities in their investigation as they pursue the facts.”

As reported by REVOLT, Drakeo was scheduled to perform on Dec. 18 at the festival, but was stabbed around 8:30 p.m. local time amidst a large brawl backstage. The rapper was rushed to a local hospital in critical condition and sadly succumbed to his injuries.

Drakeo’s mother vowed to sue Live Nation and others over her son’s death in an interview with Rolling Stone.

“They let all these people in and you’re not supposed to have all these people backstage and your security is supposed to be in place,” she told the outlet. “You had more people come in than you were supposed to and you allowed them to jump my son. You didn’t protect my son… Someone has to be held accountable.”