Kid Cudi, J. Cole and Halsey will headline this year’s Governors Ball Music Festival, organizers announced on Tuesday (Jan. 25). The New York City event is set for this June and will feature performances by Migos, Roddy Ricch, Jack Harlow, Coi Leray, YG, Denzel Curry, Playboi Carti, Kaytranada, Jazmine Sullivan, J.I.D. and many more.

Cudi will kick off the three-day festival with a headlining performance on Friday, June 10. Halsey will perform the following day (June 11), with Cole wrapping up the event on Sunday evening (June 12).

Pre-sale tickets for Citi cardmembers are currently available with general ticket sales starting on Thursday (Jan. 27) at 12 p.m. EST. Head to the Governors Ball Music Festival website to find single-day and three-day passes, as well as VIP tickets.

Following the 2022 lineup reveal on Tuesday, festival promoters Founders Entertainment also announced that they will be donating $25,000 to the Bronx apartment building fire relief efforts via the New York City Mayor’s Fund.

Bronx natives Cardi B and Fat Joe previously contributed to the fund, with Cardi covering the funeral expenses for the victims of the deadly apartment building fire, which claimed the lives of 17 people.

“I’m extremely proud to be from the Bronx and I have lots of family and friends who live and work there still. So, when I heard about the fire and all of the victims, I knew I needed to do something to help,” the “WAP” rapper said at the time.

The New York City mayor expressed his gratitude for the contribution, telling TMZ, “We are grateful for Cardi B, a real superstar on and off the mic, for granting some critical financial relief to families of the victims. The city will be forever thankful to her and also to the grassroots donors and corporate partners who have been able to offer immediate support for our neighbors in need, to reestablish themselves during this difficult time.”

See the Governors Ball lineup below.