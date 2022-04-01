Lil Nas X is notorious for online trolling and almost broke the Internet today (April 1) when he announced a star-studded list of collabs for his Montero Deluxe album, which included Rihanna.

Complete with album cover art displaying not one, not two, but four versions of Lil Nas X, the “Old Town Road” hitmaker announced via Instagram that he would be releasing Montero Deluxe, the followup to his 2021 Montero album.

“I am so excited to announce that MONTERO DELUXE (featuring Rihanna, Dua Lipa, Doja Cat, Tyler the Creator, NBA Youngboy, Saucy Santana, and more!) WILL BE YOURS TONIGHT at 7P EST!,” he captioned the photo along with a wilted rose emoji.

As the news broke, fan reactions poured in, including Lizzo who commented, “OMG IM SCREAMING.” The “Good As Hell” artist must have checked her calendar soon after because she followed up with, “FUUUUCKKKK just realized it’s April 1st.”

Lizzo wasn’t alone in her heartbreak behind the album, fans on Twitter shared their reactions.

“I cannot believe Lil Nas X pulled Rihanna out of retirement for his deluxe album FUCKING ICONIC,” one user said when the news initially broke.

As more and more users discussed their excitement, the skepticism began to settle in with fans beginning to mention today’s date.

“I know it’s April 1st but if Lil Nas X is the first person to bless us with Rihanna in the last 5 years he’s officially goated.”

One user expressed how she would handle the situation if it wasn’t true, “If it comes out that Lil Nas X is lying about the Rihanna feature im blocking him.”

While some fans went the ecstatic or hesitant route, some chose to keep it real, “Using april fools to be mean to Rihanna’s fans. we know she won’t release any songs only makeup and lingerie.”

According to Rolling Stone, the deluxe album is indeed a joke. But that’s not to say that a collab won’t happen in the future. It’s also unclear on whether or not Lil Nas X checked with the other artists before including them in his prank, or if they were just as surprised as we were.

We’ll let “Montero” slide for now. He can make it up to us in his Grammys performance this Sunday night when he takes the stage with Jack Harlow at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas.