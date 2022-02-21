Saweetie has her heart set on a joint effort with Rihanna.

During a recent interview with Power 106, the Bay Area native revealed that her dream collaboration is the Fenty Beauty CEO. “It’s at the top of my wish list,” she said, keeping in mind the singer’s current situation. “To be honest, she’s pregnant right now.”

Saweetie has long been a fan of the “Love on the Brain” songstress. In 2018, after she appeared in Rih’s 2018 Super Bowl commercial for Fenty Beauty, she praised the Bajan entrepreneur for being a trailblazer and inspiration to Black women.

“When I think of pioneers and Black girls, I think of Rihanna,” said the Icy Girl. “I think it’s a great plan, and it shows us what’s possible and what we can do.”

Only time will tell whether Saweetie and Rih will come together for a record. In the meantime, the “Tap In” emcee is focusing her energy on her forthcoming debut album, which features a song from another R&B star: H.E.R. When discussing the newly-released “Closer,” Saweetie admitted that she was “nervous” to send the song to the Grammy-winning star because it was sonically different than her previous records.

“I feel like that song, that sound is a different sound for the both of us,” she explained. “So the fact that we both made magic on a new sound that’s gonna evolve us as artists, it was a special thing for me.”

Saweetie’s debut album Pretty Bitch Music has seen multiple delays for reasons, including its lack of soul. As she settles on a release date, the “Back to the Streets” emcee says that fans should expect to see “a more intimate, vulnerable side of” her on the project. Until then, the H.E.R.-assisted “Closer” is currently available on streaming services.