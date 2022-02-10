Today (Feb. 10), Saweetie and H.E.R. decide to get in the Valentine’s Day mood with the new single “Closer,” which sees production from DJ Swish, Kaine, Mike Crook, and Ryan Ogren. The genre-bending number sees the two Bay Area stars letting their respective love interests know how they’re looking to spend the special weekend:

“He know I’m a classy nympho, keep it simplе, you know what you here for, tell thе concierge let you up with the key code, all his ice on but he bouta catch a heat stroke, you got everything that I like, you don’t eat the booty, you lyin’, caught you mixing liquors, you might, hold me tight and pull me … pull me closer, it’s the freak in me, I wanna show ya, it feels so good, don’t want it to be over…”

It’s been three years since Saweetie liberated the well-received EP ICY, which came with seven cuts and a couple of appearances from then-boyfriend Quavo. Last year, the self-proclaimed “ICY GRL” did keep her momentum going with the conceptual Pretty Summer Playlist: Season 1, a compilation of sorts with a wealth of collaborations alongside Drakeo The Ruler, Bbyafricka, Kendra Jae, Lourdiz, and Loui. Since then, she’s dropped off the high-profile cuts “Fast (Motion)” and “Icy Chain,” both of which are expected to appear on Saweetie‘s long-awaited debut LP Pretty Bitch Music — she also contributed to both the big and small screen with songs like Swan Song with NIKI (Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings), “Hoops” (Space Jam: A New Legacy), “Attitude” (Bruised), and “Get It Girl” (“Insecure”). Outside of her own work, Saweetie could also be heard providing her talents for the likes of Little Mix, Black Eyed Peas, Anitta, and French Montana.

Press play on Saweetie and H.E.R.‘s “Closer” below.