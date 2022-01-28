By Jon Powell
  /  01.28.2022

Back in August, Quavo took to social media to tease a new video for an at-the-time unnamed single, which came courtesy of DrewFilmedIt and looked to be centered around an excursion through NYC. Today, that song — titled “Shooters Inside My Crib” — sees the North Atlanta star harmonizing about past struggles and current successes:

I was patient, now my ice go glacier, I was trapping out the vacant ’till I got some paper, I was looking for the smoke and then I got some straightening, I was out there chasing dreams ’cause they thought I couldn’t make it, I put that on my soul, no you can’t take it, on the highway going two places, yeah, prison or vacation, yeah…”

It’s been four years since Quavo released his debut LP QUAVO HUNCHO, which saw 19 tracks and additional appearances from 21 Savage, Madonna, Saweetie, Lil Baby, Travis Scott, Davido, Kid Cudi, Migos‘ members Offset and Takeoff, and more. The project peaked at the number two spot on the Billboard 200 thanks to 99,000 first-week album equivalent units, and has since earned Quavo and Gold plaque. 2021 then saw he and his Migos cohorts reuniting for the third and (supposedly) final installment of their Culture series, which contained high-profile collaborations alongside Drake, Cardi B, Polo G, Future, Justin Bieber, Juice WRLD, Pop Smoke, and YoungBoy Never Broke Again. The group effort was another number two success on the aforementioned chart, with a deluxe upgrade arriving with five extra songs about a week later. Last year also saw Quavo connecting with fellow Quality Control artist and City Girls star Yung Miami for “Strub Tha Ground,” which brings hope to many that an official follow-up to QUAVO HUNCHO is finally on the way.

Fans can press play on Quavo‘s “Shooters Inside My Crib” video below.

