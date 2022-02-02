Today (Feb. 2), rising star Tai’Aysha officially premieres her brand new single “One Night Ting” exclusively with REVOLT. The Boston-born, Miami-based singer radiates confidence as she brings her infectious personality to the screen in the accompanying visual (directed by Cameron Dean). Equipped with a feature from superstar Saweetie and production from GRAMMY Award-winner Stephen “Di Genius” McGregor, “One Night Ting” sets the tone for Tai’Aysha’s fruitful career ahead.

In the video, Tai’Aysha spends a day out in the sun and as she eases listeners with her smooth vocals (before she interpolates a sample of Shabba Ranks’s 1992 dancehall classic “Ting A Ling”):

Long time since I felt this way, come by baby swing my way and put your hands around my waist/ Nice watch but I got no time, a couple you’s that’s been on my line/ But it’s you that I want this time, hope you get the clue baby/

Spend the night, I’m your favorite, now you wanna come around and spend the day with it/ Simmer down simmer down, let you play with it/ Right after we’re done, gotta run, don’t call my phone

The Dominican-Cambodian artist also took some time to share a few words about her debut track. “It’s about cutting loose, letting go, and throwing yourself into the night,” Tai’Aysha explains. She also goes on to say it’s best to not take the title so literally, at least in regards to her. “I’ve never actually had a one-night stand. I’ve tried, but they come to my house the next day or send me flowers.”

Saweetie also chimed in about the collaboration. “I had hella fun making this record and we really tried to capture that feeling in the video,” says Saweetie. “Tai’Aysha’s fly so it was only right we link up on a song.”

Be sure to press play on Tai’Aysha’s brand new music video for “One Night Ting” featuring Saweetie down below.