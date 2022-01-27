Summer Walker, Doja Cat, Saweetie and more will be honored at Billboard’s 2022 Women In Music Awards.

The event, which will be hosted by Ciara, will take place on Mar. 2 at the YouTube Theater in Los Angeles. Doja will take home the Powerhouse Award, Saweetie the Game Changer Award and Walker will be honored with the Chartbreaker Award. Additional honorees include Gabby Barrett, Phoebe Bridgers, Karol G and Bonnie Raitt. Golnar Khosrowshahi, Reservoir Media’s Founder and CEO, will receive the Executive of the Year Award.

In addition to being honored, the ladies will also take the stage to perform.

“Billboard’s Women in Music is an annual opportunity for us to celebrate undeniably influential women from across the industry,” said Julian Holguin, president of Billboard. “From Doja Cat to Karol G, Saweetie and Bonnie Raitt, we couldn’t be more thrilled to honor this diverse group of women pushing limits and breaking down boundaries with a show stopping live event, and for the first time, invite fans to join in on the celebration in-person.”

For the time ever, the award show will be open to the public. Fans will be able to purchase tickets to the star-studded occasion starting in February. Additional honorees — including the 2022 Woman of the Year Award recipient — celebrity presenters and performers will be announced at a later date.

“We are once again thrilled to recognize a diverse group of incredibly powerful women driving the music business and shaping pop culture,” said Hannah Karp, Billboard’s editorial director. “From legendary acts to those just beginning to make a name for themselves, these are all women pushing the envelope and inspiring fans around the world with their musicality, determination, attitude and style. We are thrilled to bring these influencers together for a night of incredible performances and inspiring conversation about the future of music.”