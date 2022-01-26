Beyoncé and Adidas are gearing up to release a new Ivy Park collection in honor of Valentine’s Day.

On Tuesday (Jan. 25), Ivy Park’s official Instagram account teased the new drop, which has been dubbed “Ivy Heart,” with a video of the Ivy Park logo that transformed into a heart. The brand also posted three models — Tyson Beckford, Karrueche Tran and Shu Pei — dressed in the new gear.

While details surrounding the forthcoming line are still scarce, photos have emerged of some of the sneaker choices that will be available, including the Superstar Mule, the Stan Smith, the Savage V4 and a hot pink version of the Ultraboost.

Last month, the “Drunk In Love” singer dropped the Halls Of Ivy collection, which featured 89 apparel pieces, 11 accessory styles and four footwear items. Sizes for the collection spanned from XXXS to 3XL for the unisex styles and 1X to 4X for the womenswear, while prices ranged from $45 to $600.

In the ad, alongside Queen Bey herself, were several children of famous parents, including Kobe and Vanessa Bryant’s daughter, Natalia, and Reese Witherspoon and Ryan Phillippe’s children, Deacon and Ava Phillippe. Basketball stars Jalen Green and James Harden were also featured in the video as models for the line.

However, Bey and JAY-Z’s daughters stole the show. Blue Ivy and Rumi posed with their mother in matching black and white houndstooth outfits. Later in the video, Blue appeared with her mom and Natalia in a green tracksuit.

A release date for Ivy Heart has not yet been revealed. Check out posts of the collection below.

