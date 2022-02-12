We’ve all seen them — the glowing photos of Rihanna’s beautiful baby bump poking through designer outfits.

Now, the Bajan bad gyal is opening up about her sartorial choices and pregnancy life in a new interview with People.

The publication caught up with Rih at the Fenty Universe Event in Los Angeles on Friday (Feb. 12).

When it comes to her recent outfits, Rih told People that “it’s fun” and also “a challenge” to play with fashion while pregnant.

“I like it. I’m enjoying it,” she said. “I’m enjoying not having to worry about covering up my tummy. If I feel a little chubby, it’s like, whatever! It’s a baby!“

Pregnancy has its ups and downs, even for a billionaire pop star. When she’s feeling low, Rih said that she throws on some makeup and a nice outfit and that helps her feel much better.

“Right now, being pregnant, some days you just feel like, ‘Ugh, I just want to lay here on this couch all day.’ But when you put on a little face and a little lipstick, you transform,” she explained.

“You put some clothes on, and it’s like, when you look good, you feel good. I’ve heard that for a very long time, but it’s true. It really can get you up off that couch and make you feel like a bad bitch.”

She also shared some of her favorite Fenty Beauty products with People.

“I love MVP [Ultra Fine Brow Pencil & Styler]. I also really love Ballin’ Babe [lipstick] and I love Board Memb’r [lipstick],” she said. “That’s one of my favorites — it’s like a deeper, burgundy tone. I love that one.”

Earlier this month, Rihanna blessed fans with a picture of her growing belly.

The mother-to-be shared a photo of herself peering down at her baby bump while lifting up an oversized basketball jersey.

“How the gang pulled up to black history month,” Rih captioned the Instagram post. The 33-year-old also shared the previously seen photos of her and boyfriend A$AP Rocky walking through Harlem with her stomach exposed.