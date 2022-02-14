Good news for Rihanna fans: New music is still on the way. While attending her Fenty Beauty Universe Event in Los Angeles, the singer opened up about her “exciting” pregnancy thus far. She admitted that she is now focusing on “one thing at a time” but made it clear that her music is not far from her mind.

“Yes, you’re still going to get music from me,” she said in an interview with Entertainment Tonight. She then clarified that the content will still be for adults, stating, “My fans would kill me if they waited this long for a lullaby.”

As for the vibe of her new music, Rih previously revealed that she’s coming with a different sound. “You’re not going to expect what you hear,” she told the Associated Press in September. “That’s — just put that in your mind. Like, whatever you know of Rihanna is not going to be what you hear. I’m really experimenting and music is like fashion — you should be able to play. I should be able to wear whatever I want, and I treat music the same way. So, I’m having fun, and it’s going to be completely different.”

The promising update from the Bajan mogul should ease her fans’ concerns. After news of her pregnancy went viral, supporters presumed that Rih’s music would be put on the backburner. “Rihanna a billionaire, and she in love, and she pregnant,” tweeted one fan. “Y’all ain’t never getting that album.” Another person claimed the Savage x Beauty CEO appears to be preoccupied with slaying her pregnancy looks.

Rihanna a billionaire, and she in love, and she pregnant. Y’all ain’t never getting that album 😂 — LANDO (@LandoSoReal) February 10, 2022

we not getting a album guys rihanna just knows she looks hot asf pregnant she not working on nothing — ♋ʙʟᴀᴄᴋ ɢɪʀʟ ᴀᴄɪᴅ♋ (@blkgirlacid) February 12, 2022

Regardless of fans’ thoughts, Rihanna has shown that her pregnancy will not stop any show. She promoted her makeup and skincare lines at the recent event, attended Kanye’s jeen-yuhs screening in L.A. and as she mentioned, she’s still planning to release some music.