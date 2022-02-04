After teasing Kanye West’s upcoming documentary for the last several months, Netflix has released an official trailer for jeen-yuhs: A Kanye Trilogy today (Feb. 4).

Written, directed and executive produced by filmmakers Coodie and Chike, fans will be given unprecedented access to Ye’s humble beginnings in entertainment and fashion. Coodie began following Kanye’s journey to become the next great rapper over twenty years ago, so needless to say, the sneak peak footage that has been released by the streamer so far has been incredible to watch. The rollout is exciting as well — Netflix will drop the highly-anticipated documentary in three parts beginning Wednesday, Feb. 16.

“A landmark documentary event presented in three acts from Clarence ‘Coodie’ Simmons and Chike Ozah, jeen-yuhs: A Kanye Trilogy is an intimate and revealing portrait of Kanye West’s experience, showcasing both his formative days trying to break through and his life today as a global brand and artist,” the official synopsis states.

Of course, Kanye has had a lot to say about the making of this doc, which Netflix reportedly purchased from Coodie and Chike for $30 million dollars. Last month, he took to Instagram to demand Netflix give him final edit and approval.

““I’m going to say this kindly for the last time. I must get final edit and approval on this doc before it releases on Netflix. Open the edit room immediately so I can be in charge of my own image. Thank you in advance,” Ye wrote. See his message to the streamer here.

Tune into the trailer below. There is no shortage of celebrity cameos, including JAY-Z, Pharrell, Ludacris, and more. A young Kanye is also seen talking and laughing with his late mom, Donda West, as he chases his dream to make it big in the music industry.

The official jeen-yuhs trailer drops just as Ye and Kim Kardashian’s divorce gets ugly with the former couple exchanging words on social media.