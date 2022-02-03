Grab your popcorn and get ready for an endless stream of new content in 2022. Today (Feb. 3), Netflix has officially unveiled their 2022 film slate by sharing a new trailer to show off all of the exciting films to look forward to.
“We invited a few friends to share first looks at some of our BIGGEST films coming in 2022. Get ready for one heck of a year of Netflix movies,” the reads the tweet from the popular streaming service.
The “few friends” list includes big names Ryan Reynolds, Halle Berry, Judd Apatow, Jamie Foxx, Greta Gerwig, Eddie Murphy, Jennifer Lopez, Jordan Peele, Julia Louis-Dreyfus and other A-listers. The three minute trailer is an exciting montage of short clips from each movie they are planning to roll out this year.
There’s more good news: viewers don’t have to wait for long in between each release. The streaming service has announced plans to debut no less than 68 movies in the new year, making good on its promise to launch at least one film per week over the next 12 months.
Below is the complete list of upcoming feature film releases in 2022:
Action/Aventure/Science-Fiction
The Adam Project
Athena
Carter
Day Shift
Enola Holmes 2
The Gray Man
Interceptor
The Mother
The Mothership
Spiderhead
They Cloned Tyrone
Comedy
BigBug
The Bubble
Knives Out 2
Me Time
Metal Lords
Senior Year
The Takedown
Tyler Perry’s A Madea Homecoming
You People
Drama
A Jazzman’s Blues
Against the Ice
All Quiet on the Western Front
Blonde
The Good Nurse
Hustle
Luckiest Girl Alive
Operation Mincemeat
The Pale Blue Eye
Rustin
Spaceman
The Swimmers
White Noise
The Wonder
Horror/ Thriller
Black Crab
Brazen
Choose or Die
End of the Road
The Inheritance
Monkey Man
Mr. Harrigan’s Phone
Texas Chainsaw Massacre
The Weekend Away
Windfall
Family Friendly
13: The Musical
Boo!
Ivy & Bean
Matilda
Rescued by Ruby
The School for Good and Evil
Slumberland
Tall Girl 2
We Have A Ghost
Animated/Anime
Apollo 10 1⁄2: A Space Age Childhood Bubble (Anime)
Drifting Home (Anime)
Guillermo Del Toro’s Pinocchio
My Father’s Dragon
The Sea Beast
The Seven Deadly Sins: Grudge of Edinburgh Part 1 (Anime)
Wendell & Wild
Romance
Along for the Ride
Don’t Blame Karma!
Falling for Christmas
Lady Chatterley’s Lover
Love in the Villa
The Noel Diary
A Perfect Pairing
Persuasion
Purple Hearts
The Royal Treatment
Through My Window
Untitled Holiday Rom-Com
