Grab your popcorn and get ready for an endless stream of new content in 2022. Today (Feb. 3), Netflix has officially unveiled their 2022 film slate by sharing a new trailer to show off all of the exciting films to look forward to.

“We invited a few friends to share first looks at some of our BIGGEST films coming in 2022. Get ready for one heck of a year of Netflix movies,” the reads the tweet from the popular streaming service.

The “few friends” list includes big names Ryan Reynolds, Halle Berry, Judd Apatow, Jamie Foxx, Greta Gerwig, Eddie Murphy, Jennifer Lopez, Jordan Peele, Julia Louis-Dreyfus and other A-listers. The three minute trailer is an exciting montage of short clips from each movie they are planning to roll out this year.

There’s more good news: viewers don’t have to wait for long in between each release. The streaming service has announced plans to debut no less than 68 movies in the new year, making good on its promise to launch at least one film per week over the next 12 months.

Below is the complete list of upcoming feature film releases in 2022:

Action/Aventure/Science-Fiction

The Adam Project

Athena

Carter

Day Shift

Enola Holmes 2

The Gray Man

Interceptor

The Mother

The Mothership

Spiderhead

They Cloned Tyrone

Comedy

BigBug

The Bubble

Knives Out 2

Me Time

Metal Lords

Senior Year

The Takedown

Tyler Perry’s A Madea Homecoming

You People

Drama

A Jazzman’s Blues

Against the Ice

All Quiet on the Western Front

Blonde

The Good Nurse

Hustle

Luckiest Girl Alive

Operation Mincemeat

The Pale Blue Eye

Rustin

Spaceman

The Swimmers

White Noise

The Wonder

Horror/ Thriller

Black Crab

Brazen

Choose or Die

End of the Road

The Inheritance

Monkey Man

Mr. Harrigan’s Phone

Texas Chainsaw Massacre

The Weekend Away

Windfall

Family Friendly

13: The Musical

Boo!

Ivy & Bean

Matilda

Rescued by Ruby

The School for Good and Evil

Slumberland

Tall Girl 2

We Have A Ghost

Animated/Anime

Apollo 10 1⁄2: A Space Age Childhood Bubble (Anime)

Drifting Home (Anime)

Guillermo Del Toro’s Pinocchio

My Father’s Dragon

The Sea Beast

The Seven Deadly Sins: Grudge of Edinburgh Part 1 (Anime)

Wendell & Wild

Romance

Along for the Ride

Don’t Blame Karma!

Falling for Christmas

Lady Chatterley’s Lover

Love in the Villa

The Noel Diary

A Perfect Pairing

Persuasion

Purple Hearts

The Royal Treatment

Through My Window

Untitled Holiday Rom-Com

Be sure to check out the full trailer down below.