The sequel to Kanye West’s Donda will be dropping next month. The Chi-Town native announced the news on Thursday (Jan. 27) following several teases from his collaborators.

Taking to Instagram, Ye posted a photo of what appears to be a burning house on a billboard stand. On the side of the home reads the album’s release date: Feb. 22, 2022. In the caption, he revealed that Future was the executive producer of the project.

While details of the release date and executive production of the album may be new information, the announcement of the Donda 2 LP comes as no surprise to his fans. Days into the new year, Ye’s manager Steven Victor let fans know the album, which he deemed a “masterpiece,” was in the works. In the days since, photos of Ye in the studio with artists like The Game, Pusha T, A$AP Rocky, Antonio Brown and more have surfaced. Moneybagg Yo and Jay Electronica also hinted that they were among the features that would appear on the project.

In a text exchange with Moneybagg Yo, Ye planned to meet with the “Wockesha” rapper for a studio session. “I got to lock in with you on Donda 2. Money in front of us,” he wrote. “Bullshit behind us.” His conversation with Electronica saw him seemingly accept the rapper’s request to jump on the remix to “My Life was Never Eazy.” “You punished that fucking E A Z Y verse. I wanna put a verse on it. Lol,” Jay texted, to which Kanye responded, “Let’s gooooooo.”

Ye’s fans were also aware of a potential collaboration between him and Future, thanks to Julia Fox‘s interview on the “Forbidden Fruits” podcast.

“It’s honestly just an honor to be in the presence, and to be able to witness history happening,” Ye’s beau said earlier this month. “Even being in the studio with him and Future and listening to the new songs which, by the way, are fucking insane. That’s really cool. I love that and I love music. Music has saved my life on many occasions.”

See Ye’s announcement below.