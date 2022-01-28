Reports about Kanye West’s upcoming Yeezy clothing collaboration and fashion show benefitting homeless people in Los Angeles made headlines on Thursday (Jan. 27). However, a representative for Yeezy Gap now says neither the collab nor fashion show is happening.

On Thursday afternoon, a spokesperson for the collaborated Yeezy Gap brand addressed the reports in a statement to Complex. According to the representative, a Los Angeles-based fashion show, which TMZ reported would employ displaced individuals, isn’t on Ye’s schedule. The spokesperson also denied that a clothing collab between Yeezy and L.A. streetwear brand Skid Row Fashion Week is in the works.

“Ye has a deep and solution-oriented commitment to addressing issues surrounding homelessness, but this reported event is not on our schedule at this time nor are we aware of any product collaboration in development,” the spokesperson told Complex.

As reported by REVOLT, Skid Row Fashion Week founder David Sabastian told TMZ that he and Kanye met earlier this month and began planning a collaborated capsule. TMZ reported that the Yeezy x Skid Row Fashion Week line would drop on Feb. 22 and be supported by a fashion show featuring homeless people in Los Angeles.

Kanye committed to helping displaced individuals in the city last November after donating 1,000 Thanksgiving Day meals through Los Angeles Mission. TMZ reported that 100 percent of the Yeezy x Skid Row Fashion Week clothing line would benefit the homeless community, in part by creating more hiring opportunities at the Skid Row Fashion Week factory, which already employs unhoused individuals and donates a portion of its sales to combatting homelessness.

TMZ also reported that Kanye and Sabastian were looking to incorporate items found on Skid Row into the clothing pieces, one potential example being a trash bag puffer jacket.

Feb. 22 is also the release date for Kanye’s upcoming Donda 2. The Chicago rap star revealed the release date for his Future-produced album in an Instagram post on Thursday.