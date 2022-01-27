Kanye West is planning a Yeezy collaboration and fashion show that will benefit people experiencing homelessness in Los Angeles, TMZ reports. According to the outlet, the Chicago rap star has partnered with the L.A. streetwear brand Skid Row Fashion Week on a new collaboration.

David Sabastian, the brand’s founder, told TMZ that he and Ye met earlier this month while the “Eazy” rapper was recording his Donda sequel at a studio in Los Angeles’ Artist District. During the meeting, the pair decided to launch a Yeezy x Skid Row Fashion Week clothing collaboration to benefit the unhoused population.

Skid Row Fashion Week already donates a portion of its sales to combatting homelessness and hires displaced individuals to work at its factory. According to TMZ, 100 percent of the collaborated Yeezy x Skid Row Fashion Week collab will benefit the homeless, partly by providing more hiring opportunities at the company.

Sabastian said he and Ye are also in the beginning stages of planning a fashion show to go along with the release, which would employ homeless individuals and Skid Row Fashion Week factory workers to model the clothes. The collaborative line will reportedly drop on Feb. 22.

TMZ writes that Kanye and Sabastian are also looking to integrate items found on Skid Row into the clothing pieces, one possible example being a trash bag puffer jacket.

Kanye committed to addressing Los Angeles’ growing homelessness problem last November after providing 1,000 Thanksgiving Day meals through Los Angeles Mission. At the time, the 44-year-old met with city leaders and organizations, such as Rev. Troy Vaughn, CEO of Los Angeles Mission; to discuss ways he could help.

One of the plans Kanye outlined was to continue charitable food drives by establishing relationships with organizations across L.A. Kanye said he also plans to utilize his own companies to create jobs, education and housing access in the city and use his Sunday Services to inspire and uplift.