Kanye West claims North West is being “put” on TikTok against his will. The rap star and his estranged wife Kim Kardashian went back and forth on social media on Friday (Feb. 4) over their eldest daughter’s presence on the app.

Ye, who vented his frustration in an Instagram post, has previously expressed that he does not want his 8-year-old daughter posting videos on TikTok.

“Since this is my first divorce I need to know what I should do about my daughter being put on [TikTok] against my will?” he wrote in the post, tagging Kim.

Hours later, the SKIMS founder responded to the accusation on her own Instagram account, arguing that Kanye’s “constant attacks” against her are “actually more hurtful” to their children than any social media site.

“As the parent who is the main provider and caregiver for our children, I am doing my best to protect our daughter while also allowing her to express her creativity in the medium that she wishes with adult supervision—because it brings her happiness,” the reality TV star wrote on her Instagram story. “Divorce is difficult enough on our children and Kanye’s obsession with trying to control and manipulate our situation so negatively and publicly is only causing further pain for all.”

“From the beginning I have wanted nothing but a health[y] and supportive co-parenting relationship because it is what is best for our children and it saddens me that Kanye continues to make it impossible every step of the way,” she continued.

Kanye recently reiterated that he was against North posting on TikTok in a Hollywood Unlocked interview.

“Tell [Kim] don’t have my daughter wearing lipstick on TikTok and don’t have her on TikTok at all if I don’t approve that… and I said it after it was done without me knowing and it happened again,” he told the outlet last month. “I feel like there’s some poking the bear, trying to antagonize me or create this, like, ‘crazy’ narrative. Because to say someone is crazy, they’re trying to take the power away and do anything to get people to not pay attention to me.”

Kim filed for divorce from Kanye last February after nearly seven years of marriage. See his post on Instagram below.