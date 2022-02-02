Kanye West is expanding his ventures into the sports world. The rapper recently launched his Donda Sports brand, officially enlisting Antonio Brown as a member of the team.

“Donda Sports was founded with the vision of providing holistic support to athletes during and beyond their sports career,” the organization wrote in a statement. “Donda Sports is a limitless organization centered on professional and wellness support in equal measure with the ambition to work with athletes across all genders, divisions and sports.” Per a press release, the former NFL star will be tasked with bringing “an athlete perspective to all aspects of the organization.”

In the days after Brown was released from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, the football player was spotted linking with Ye on numerous occasions. The two met at Craig’s in Los Angeles and immediately kicked it off. Brown eventually revealed that he and the “Niggas in Paris” emcee were working together to create a clothing line catered to athletes.

“We’re just excited about the Donda Sports brand, and making this thing a competitive sports brand to the athletes,” he said. “I don’t think there’s a lot of fashion lines for athletes, wearing fashionable and comfortable clothes, so with a guy like Kanye West, being able to partner with him and work with him to provide more creative, genius ideas for fashion looks for athletes in general… I’m just grateful for the opportunity here soon, to share what we’ve got with the world. And you guys are hearing it first, we got some exciting things to look forward to this year.”

Donda Sports is not the only collaborative effort fans will get from Ye and Brown. Earlier this month, the former Buccaneer revealed that his song with the Chi-Town emcee was in the works. “We got one brewing, got one coming soon,” Brown said on an episode of the “IMPAULSIVE” podcast.