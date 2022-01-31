Kanye West is blocking out all distractions as he puts the finishing touches on Donda 2. Moments after announcing the album’s release date, the Graduation rapper revealed that he will be without a phone until the project drops.

“I don’t have a phone until two, twenty-two, twenty-two,” he said in a clip shared by Rolling Loud co-founder Tariq Cherif. “My focus is taking my kids to school and finishing the album.”

Ye has a history of isolating himself from society when he’s in album mode. As fans remember, he settled in Wyoming in the summer of 2018 as he worked on several G.O.O.D. Music projects. Most recently, he set up a makeshift bedroom in Atlanta’s Mercedes-Benz Stadium, where he stayed to complete the original Donda.

Donda 2 is slated to come out on Feb. 22 and will be executive-produced by Future. According to Digital Nas, who produced “Remote Control” and “Junya,” Ye intends for the album to be one that can be “played at four major moments in people’s lives.”

“These are the directives for the album: ‘If it cannot be played at a funeral, childbirth, graduation, a wedding, it will not be on our record,’” Nas said in an interview with Rolling Stone. “We learned a lot from Donda 1. We learned what hit. We learned what was sticking. So we took from there. It has to be able to be played at four major moments in people’s lives.” The producer also let fans know that they can “expect Travis Scott to show up on the album.”

A tracklist for Donda 2 has yet to be released, but following posts from Moneybagg Yo and Jay Electronica, they may just appear on the project as well.

Look below to see Ye announce his brief hiatus.