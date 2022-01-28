Pusha T’s manager confirmed all is well over at G.O.O.D. Music after the Daytona rapper posted a picture of contract paperwork, alarming some fans.

On Thursday (Jan. 27), Push, who is currently gearing up to release his fourth studio album; shared a portion of a contract that he signed with Def Jam Recordings, which houses Kanye West’s record label.

“Some people call you their brother, other people show you you’re BROTHERS,” Pusha captioned the shots, also saying “Thanx” to Ye.

Fans were unsure if the paperwork signaled Pusha’s departure from Def Jam and what that might mean for the future of G.O.O.D. Music. Speaking with Complex, Push’s longtime manager Steven Victor confirmed that the rapper’s next album will fulfill his contract with Def Jam, but says he’s going to stay with Kanye’s imprint regardless.

“[He’s still with] G.O.O.D. Music, he’s just not signed to Def Jam anymore,” Victor explained. “This is his last album on Def Jam.”

Furthermore, Victor said Pusha now owns his masters, thanks to Kanye. The Virginia Beach native also isn’t closing the door on potentially re-signing with Def Jam after his album drops.

“I mean, we might re-sign with Def Jam, I’m just saying he fulfilled his contract obligation,” Victor said. “He might re-sign with Def Jam… [but] the whole point of it is that he’s still with Kanye regardless to wherever he ends up with his next projects. It will be with Kanye.”

King Push ramped up excitement for his next album over the weekend by previewing a handful of new songs at Paris Fashion Week. The 44-year-old also teased the album’s cover art and claimed it will be “the album of the muthafucking year.”

“I’m on some 1,000 percent rap superhero shit, man,” he told Complex. “You know me, I have to reinvent myself. I just have to reinvent my greatness.”

See his posted Def Jam contract below.