By Jon Powell
  /  01.28.2022

Today (Jan. 28), Baby 9eno unveils his latest body of work Hood Legend, which comes with 14 tracks and contributions from Rah 2xx, Black Fortune, Lil Gray, Tadoe Jugg, T.Y., and Kartel Mal. The project opens with the dark, creeping “Get N Go,” a perfect introduction for those not familiar with the DMV frontrunner‘s street-oriented sound:

Just give me a pot and a stove, which one is you workin’, the friend or foe, you want the ‘za, 350 a O, when we ride wit’ them sticks, we got 50 or mo’, I know why you hatin’, your trap movin’ slow … I trap from sun up to sun down, come to my trap, I’ma give you the run down, I got the ‘za and they say I’m the one now, look at me wrong and you might get gunned down…”

Hood Legend follows last year’s drop Militant Mind, a nine-song offering that boasted collaborations alongside BigBoss Donno, Tae Dawg, Cheecho, and Duwop. Some months after its initial release, Militant Mind received the Chopped Not Slopped treatment courtesy of DJ illaDell of the legendary OG Ron C‘s DJ outfit The Chopstars. Prior to that, 9eno made waves with the latest installments of his Supply & Demand and Digital mixtape series.

Outside of his solo work, the Suitland rapper has also become a prominent member of A$AP Ant’s Marino Infantry collective, providing his talents on 2019’s Enter The Infantry and 2021’s Enter The Infantry 2. Just before 2022 arrived, Ant recruited 9eno, Soduh, LuLu P, and Lil 2 Dow for Infantry Warz, a 24-track compilation with additional assists from the likes of OG Don 999, A$AP Twelvyy, TTM Dawg, and 24Lefteye.

Press play on Baby 9eno‘s Hood Legend. Hopefully, we’ll be getting some top-tier visuals from said release soon.

