Kanye West has tapped Marilyn Manson to help him with his sequel album. According to producer Digital Nas, the rocker has frequented the studio regularly for Ye’s recording sessions.

“I see Marilyn a lot in the studio,” he said in an interview with Rolling Stone. “Like, every day I go to the studio, Marilyn is there working on Donda 2.”

Manson has reportedly been given the free rein to “play what makes.” The Chicago rapper will then “take parts of that and sample parts of that and use parts of that like he did [when making his 2013 album] Yeezuz.”

When it comes to Ye and Manson’s collaborative efforts, this is not their first rodeo. The two joined in prayer during a Sunday Service session in October, reuniting months later at the Donda listening event in Chicago. After appearing onstage in the city’s Soldier Field venue, Manson was heard on “Jail pt 2,” a song featured on the deluxe edition of Donda.

Nas believes the alignment between the two artists is somehow tied to religion. “I’m just assuming it is from a standpoint of like, ‘We’re all sinners. We all make mistakes,” he said, subtly referring to the abuse allegations against the rocker. “We shouldn’t point the finger at someone for the mistakes they’ve made or something like that.”

Donda 2 is scheduled for Feb. 22 release. Aside from Nas and Manson, West recruited producers from Yeezuz and the original Donda for the project. Future was also named the LP’s executive producer.

As for features, there have been more rumblings than confirmations. Moneybagg Yo and Jay Electronica teased their place on the album with text exchanges, while Digital Nas revealed that Travis Scott will be heard on the album.

News of Ye and Manson’s teamwork comes days after the “Golddigger” rapper announced that he won’t have a phone until the album drops. He also disclosed his disinterest in anything NFT-related.