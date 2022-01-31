Kanye West wants people to leave him alone about non-fungible tokens (NFTs).

On Monday (Jan. 31), the “All Of The Lights” emcee took to Instagram to let his followers know that he is not worried about stepping into the NFT world at the moment. “My focus is on building real products in the real world,” he wrote in a note. “Real food. Real clothes. Real shelter. Do not ask me to do a fucking NFT. Ask me later.”

“STOP ASKING ME TO DO NFTs,” Ye captioned the post. “I’M NOT FINNA CO-SIGN … FOR NOW I’M NOT ON THAT WAVE I MAKE MUSIC AND PRODUCTS IN THE REAL WORLD.”

More rappers are diving into the digital world, however, it seems like Ye won’t be one of them. The Late Registration rapper recently revealed that he will be phoneless until his forthcoming album Donda 2 drops next month.

“I don’t have a phone until two, twenty-two, twenty-two,” the Chicago emcee said in a clip shared by Rolling Loud co-founder Tariq Cherif. “My focus is taking my kids to school and finishing the album.”

Donda 2, which will be executive-produced by Future, is expected to be released on Feb. 22. According to producer Digital Nas, Ye plans for the LP to be one that can be “played at four major moments in people’s lives.”

“These are the directives for the album: ‘If it cannot be played at a funeral, childbirth, graduation, a wedding, it will not be on our record,’” the “Remote Control” producer said in an interview with Rolling Stone. “We learned a lot from Donda 1. We learned what hit. We learned what was sticking. So, we took from there. It has to be able to be played at four major moments in people’s lives.” Nas also let fans know that they can “expect Travis Scott to show up on the album.”

Check out Ye’s post about NFTs below.