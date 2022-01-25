Meagan Good is getting candid about her grieving process following her shocking split from her husband, DeVon Franklin. While discussing her Amazon series “Harlem” during a recent Twitter Spaces conversation, the actress opened up about life after ending her nearly-decade-long marriage.

“Throughout life, I’ve always approached relationships as understanding that at some point, they’ll get to the place that they’re going to, and then they would be over,” Good explained in the chat with XoNecole. “I’ve always had an attitude of like, ‘Alright, next chapter. We’ll see what’s next,’ and being okay with that and appreciating what you give to someone and what they give to you and sharing a moment in time and in life that you never get back regardless of how it ends.”

In her relationship with Franklin, she abandoned that mindset as she believed that they would be together forever, but the opposite turned out to be true. Last month, Good and the movie producer announced that they were getting divorced — a decision that came “after much prayer and consideration.” Though the two remain amicable, the actress admits that the divorce is “the most painful thing I’ve ever experienced in my life.”

Despite the difficult time, Good said that she remains “optimistic” and “hopeful for the future” because of her faith in God.

“Not everything makes sense to me right now, but I do trust God overall and I’m excited to see what this next act of life is going to be and what God has in store and that’s all I can really do but even in doing that, I do have gratitude and so much joy in my heart for these past 11 years that DeVon and I have been together,” she explained. “What he’s given into my life and what I was able to give to him, just everything.”

“Every season, every single part of it has been incredible,” Good continued. “But I think it’s important for every relationship to know that it’s really about perspective, and it really is how you perceive, and look at things and trust in God in the process no matter what it is.”