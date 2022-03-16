While keeping fans on the edge of their seats, in anticipation for new music, mom-to-be Rihanna blessed the world with news of a baby on the way.

The 34-year-old singer revealed her baby bump in the latter part of January with rapper A$AP Rocky while strolling the streets of New York. As she prepares for her journey into motherhood, the “Birthday Cake” singer knows she might be an intense first-time parent.

At a recent event in Los Angeles for her cosmetics line Fenty Beauty, she joked with Elle, saying, “I feel like that’s the type of mom I’m going to be. Psycho about it.” Like most loving parents, she also reportedly said that if anyone talks about her child, “It’s over.”

During her promo run, Rihanna was asked who her favorite mom was on Bravo TV’s “The Real Housewives” franchise. As a fan of the popular series, she shared that Heather Dubrow (Orange County) was inspiring. “[She] is so chic while being a mom. Just love the way that she just allows her kids to be who they are. And that’s really inspiring to me,” the Fenty founder explained.

She also gave a nod to one of the most recognizable faces in the show’s history, Teresa Giudice (New Jersey). “But Teresa [Giudice] from ‘Jersey’ does not play about her kids. She will flatten you about those kids. And that resonates with me a lot.”

The motherhood talk didn’t stop there. Rihanna stated that she’s already been told to get as much sleep while she’s able to. “Probably the best advice is to sleep now because I won’t get much later. I need to work on that before it’s a thing of the past,” she said.

A$AP Rocky told GQ in May that Rihanna is the “love” of his life. He also described their relationship, saying, “[It’s] so much better. So much better when you got ‘the one.’ She amounts to probably, like, a million of the other ones. I think when you know, you know. She’s the one.”