Nas Blixky was reportedly shot and is currently in critical condition, multiple outlets and social media posts claim. Tweets about the Brooklyn drill rapper fighting for his life emerged online Monday night (Jan. 31) and into Tuesday morning (Feb. 1), though his camp has not confirmed any details about the alleged shooting.

According to HipHopDX, several posts allege that the up-and-coming artist was shot in the head after previewing an upcoming diss track on his social media. Earlier this week, Blixky posted a snippet from the song’s video on Instagram, writing, “WHEN SHOULD I DROP PG16 FUCK ALL EM DEAD N****S 5OK DROPPING ASAP. #IMBACK.”

Online, fans of the rapper shared theories about the alleged shooting.

“Nas Blixky was shot because he dissed another artist PG-16 and likened the possible assassination to rapper FBG Duck’s untimely demise,” one person tweeted. “Rapper FBG Duck dropped diss track ‘Dead B***hes’ slating slain gang rivals weeks before he was killed in Chicago. Rapper Nas Blixky only previewed and didn’t even get to drop his diss PG-16 and got hit with a friend…”

On Twitter, fans also shared “Rest in Peace” messages and tribute posts for Blixky, though his current condition has not been confirmed. According to The Source, police are investigating the incident.

Less than two years ago, Nick Blixky; Nas Blixky’s groupmate and an active member of the Brooklyn drill scene; was shot and killed in New York. At the time, the NYPD said the 21-year-old was found unconscious and unresponsive with “gunshot wounds to his torso and buttocks.”

Police discovered Nick Blixky after receiving a 911 call about a possible shooting in Brooklyn’s Prospect Lefferts Gardens neighborhood. The rapper was quickly transported to a nearby hospital, where he was sadly pronounced dead.

See posts about Nas Blixky’s alleged shooting on social media below. We at REVOLT will continue to update this story with the latest developments.

Rapper FBG Duck dropped diss track ‘Dead B***hes’ slating slain gang rivals weeks before he was killed in Chicago Rapper Nas Blixky only previewed anddidn’t even get to drop his diss PG-16 and got hit with a friend. Meanwhile Drilla still out here like pic.twitter.com/RmJWye2y7f — HopBlogger (@hopblogger) January 31, 2022

The internet detectives have an early lead on the soon to be next case. Nas EBK is already dissing Nas Blixky and attempting to become the quickest case in internet detective history. This dude 🤦‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/yKQIEApjxE — HopBlogger (@hopblogger) January 31, 2022

Nas Blixky got smoked in my city just now!! sister work at the hospital and called me tellin me he just got Hauled in . Streets boutta be hot after this smfh 🤦🏾‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/StdauPrKRr — Dripgod😎🥀🐐Casee(kay-cee) (@CaseeBlaine) January 31, 2022