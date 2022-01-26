Lamar Odom, Ciara and more remembered Kobe and Gianna Bryant on Wednesday (Jan. 26), the two-year anniversary of the father and daughter’s tragic deaths. Countless fans, former teammates and friends shared touching photos, memories and tributes for the pair on social media.

“Forever & Always in our hearts Kobe & Gigi #2 #24,” Ciara posted on Instagram and Twitter. The “Goodies” singer also donned a basketball jersey with Kobe’s No. 24.

“Love you [Vanessa and Natalia Bryant],” she added.

Lamar Odom, who played alongside Kobe with the Los Angeles Lakers and as a teenager at the Adidas ABCD Camp, shared multiple videos reflecting on his time with the basketball star.

“Not a day goes by without thinking of you my brother [Kobe Bryant],” he wrote in an Instagram post. “To [Vanessa Bryant] and the family, I love you all! I have been taking on everyday with the #MambaMentality and it has helped me remain focused and accomplish different goals I have set for myself. Bean showed me what greatness takes! So I am taking it!”

In another clip, he added, “Didn’t want to believe it when I heard that you were gone. Took me some time to digest that your magic would no longer be available for us here on Earth.”

“I told my manager that I used to stand beside you so some of your ‘Magic and Mamba Mentality‘ could fall on me. It did,” he continued. “I spent years lost, but being able to pick up the phone and call you to get my ass chewed out always brought me back. If heaven had a phone…..”

“Rest Powerfully Bean,” Odom added. “I know you and Mambacita got a few hoop games going on up there. Keep watch over us, until we meet again.”

The 2011 NBA Sixth Man of the Year also shared a video of a custom chain he received featuring Kobe and Gigi.

“I am in tears. My management team is the BEST,” he wrote. “To understand that Kobe meant the world to me and have this made as a constant reminder for me to keep going has me at loss for words.”

See tributes from Odom, Ciara and more on social media. Rest In Peace Black Mamba and Mambacita.

Countless memories. Thank you, Kobe 🥺 pic.twitter.com/UB01RYkprK — NBA on ESPN (@ESPNNBA) January 26, 2022

I’m thankful to see another year of life but it’s really tough to celebrate when the world lost a great human being on this same day. Rest well Kobe the world is truly missing a great one.

So on this day I celebrate you & I say thank you for the battles & the friendship.#8/24 pic.twitter.com/3eLr9cT6gS — Vince Carter (@mrvincecarter15) January 26, 2022

R.I.P. To Kobe ￼￼🙏🏾

R.I.P. To Gigi 🙏🏾￼￼ I Only Went To The Grammys For The Tribute To Nipsey ￼￼🕊🏁 [@YoGotti • @HOT97] pic.twitter.com/raqHjg5p8B — DJ First Class™ 🏁 (@1DJFirstClass) January 26, 2022

Two years ago today, the world lost Kobe and Gianna Bryant 🙏 pic.twitter.com/7Fd12A7RQS — ESPN (@espn) January 26, 2022

It’s been two years to this day that we lost Kobe. Since then the world truly has never been the same. R.I.P. Kobe and Gigi Bryant pic.twitter.com/KH6CsbPhwF — Troydan (@Troydan) January 26, 2022

We miss you Kobe 💛 pic.twitter.com/7kUEdgng0A — House of Highlights (@HoHighlights) January 26, 2022

"The Mamba lives in us … and we cannot rest if job's not finished." Two years ago today, we lost a legend. RIP Kobe 🙏 pic.twitter.com/XorHbzz9G9 — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) January 26, 2022

Remember Gianna Maria and Kobe Bryant forever. 💙🕊️ pic.twitter.com/ltL6hmkuzR — Jordan Daley (@JDaIey) January 26, 2022

1/26 the last day you reached out to me ..this is always going to be a hard day for me.. RIP❤️❤️ love you kobe and gigi #imgoodfam pic.twitter.com/WXRfj1JHsv — Shareef O’Neal (@SSJreef) January 26, 2022