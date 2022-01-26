By Victoria Moorwood
  /  01.26.2022

Lamar Odom, Ciara and more remembered Kobe and Gianna Bryant on Wednesday (Jan. 26), the two-year anniversary of the father and daughter’s tragic deaths. Countless fans, former teammates and friends shared touching photos, memories and tributes for the pair on social media.

“Forever & Always in our hearts Kobe & Gigi #2 #24,” Ciara posted on Instagram and Twitter. The “Goodies” singer also donned a basketball jersey with Kobe’s No. 24.

“Love you [Vanessa and Natalia Bryant],” she added.

Lamar Odom, who played alongside Kobe with the Los Angeles Lakers and as a teenager at the Adidas ABCD Camp, shared multiple videos reflecting on his time with the basketball star.

“Not a day goes by without thinking of you my brother [Kobe Bryant],” he wrote in an Instagram post. “To [Vanessa Bryant] and the family, I love you all! I have been taking on everyday with the #MambaMentality and it has helped me remain focused and accomplish different goals I have set for myself. Bean showed me what greatness takes! So I am taking it!”

In another clip, he added, “Didn’t want to believe it when I heard that you were gone. Took me some time to digest that your magic would no longer be available for us here on Earth.”

“I told my manager that I used to stand beside you so some of your ‘Magic and Mamba Mentality‘ could fall on me. It did,” he continued. “I spent years lost, but being able to pick up the phone and call you to get my ass chewed out always brought me back. If heaven had a phone…..”

“Rest Powerfully Bean,” Odom added. “I know you and Mambacita got a few hoop games going on up there. Keep watch over us, until we meet again.”

The 2011 NBA Sixth Man of the Year also shared a video of a custom chain he received featuring Kobe and Gigi.

“I am in tears. My management team is the BEST,” he wrote. “To understand that Kobe meant the world to me and have this made as a constant reminder for me to keep going has me at loss for words.”

See tributes from Odom, Ciara and more on social media. Rest In Peace Black Mamba and Mambacita.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Lamar Odom (@lamarodom)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Lamar Odom (@lamarodom)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Lamar Odom (@lamarodom)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Ciara (@ciara)

Tags in this article:
Tags
Kobe Bryant

Trending
Beyond The Streamer

Horizem | 'Beyond The Streamer'

Up-and-coming streamer Marcyssa Brown (aka Horizem) shares with REVOLT’s Rodney Rikai how she got into ...
By REVOLT
  /  01.21.2022
Bet On Black

Pitch Black | 'Bet on Black'

With the grand prize on the line, the judges field pitches from a new batch ...
By REVOLT
  /  01.18.2022
Drink Champs

Jim Jones gives us the 12/17 - 12/19 weekend weather | 'Drip Report'

On a new “Drip Report​​,” Jim Jones gets us right with the weekend weather​​ forecast ...
By REVOLT
  /  12.17.2021
Big Facts

Lil Duval, Sukihana, Project Pat, Big Homies House & Lil Scrappy join "Big Facts Live"

The “Big Facts” crew is live from the Buckhead Theatre in Atlanta, GA to celebrate ...
By REVOLT
  /  01.04.2022
View More