Cardi B paid tribute to late French fashion designer Thierry Mugler, who sadly passed away on Sunday (Jan. 23). He was 73 years old. The fashion icon created signature looks for the likes of Diana Ross, Beyoncé, Lady Gaga, Normani, Rihanna and Cardi, whom he famously styled for the 2019 Grammy Awards.

“Mr. Mugler was one of the FIRST designers to take a major chance on me, allowing me to wear one of his ICONIC archive pieces for my Grammy red carpet look in 2019,” Cardi wrote in a tribute post on Instagram on Tuesday (Jan. 25).

The Bronx native shared a series of photos of herself with Mugler wearing his designs. Last year, Cardi met Mugler in-person for the first time when she was invited as his personal guest for the opening of his fashion museum exhibit in Paris, France.

“It’s so crazy because I was second-guessing if I should go the whole time leading up to that trip,” she reflected in her post. “I had just given birth to my son like three weeks prior and wasn’t feeling 100 [percent] like myself, but something in my spirit kept saying ‘GO.’ Maybe God knew that if I didn’t go then I may have never had the opportunity to thank him for everything he did and the doors he opened for me.”

“Mr. Mugler was still putting his foot on necks at 73 years old!!! A true inspiration for all of us,” she added in the post. “Rest in Paradise Manfred Thierry Mugler.”

Beyoncé, Diana Ross, Tracee Ellis Ross and more also shared tributes to the late icon earlier this week. According to his agent, Mugler died of natural causes.

See Cardi’s tribute post to Mugler on Instagram below.