Cardi B is using her platform to bring awareness to the tragic case of Lauren Smith-Fields, a 23-year-old Black woman who mysteriously died last month after going on a Bumble date with a white man.

On Sunday (Jan. 23), the “Bodak Yellow” singer took to Twitter to share her thoughts on the case. “Naa this man don’t look old and it’s not old at all and yet the media made it seem like she was wit a old ass man lookin to trick on her,” she tweeted. “I’m disgusted on how they spin the narrative specially because I see people saying online ‘that’s wat she gets.'”

In a follow-up tweet, Cardi wrote, “Justice for Lauren. Connecticut you have failed that young lady!!!”

As REVOLT previously reported, on the morning of Dec. 12, 2021, authorities received a 911 call from 37-year-old Matthew LaFountain from Smith-Fields’ Connecticut apartment. When they arrived, she was unresponsive. LaFountain reportedly told investigators that he and the college student started talking to each other on the Bumble dating app and decided to meet in person.

He said two began drinking shots of tequila before Smith-Fields started feeling ill. He said they later played a few games, ate some food and watched a movie. LaFountain told police that he carried the young woman to her bedroom and laid her on her bed. According to the police report, he laid down next to her and fell asleep. When he woke up that next morning, LaFountain said he found her laying on her side, not breathing, with blood coming out of one of her nostrils.

Authorities believe there was no foul play involved in Smith-Fields’ death, however, her family believes otherwise. The family’s attorney has issued a notice of claim to Bridgeport “in an effort to obtain due process.”

“The Police Department has been racially insensitive to this family, and has treated this family with no respect and has violated their civil rights,” read the notice, adding, that the city’s police have “failed to investigate this matter, and they refuse to view the last person with Lauren Smith-Fields before she died as a person of interest. This behavior is unacceptable.”

“They wanted us to forget about our daughter, their sister, our loved one,” said Shantell Fields, Smith-Fields’ mother, to WNBC. “They thought they were just going to throw her away like she was garbage, like she wasn’t important, like she didn’t have family members who loved her. We’re fighting for her.”

Check out Cardi’s tweets below.

Naa this man don’t look old and it’s not old at all and yet the media made it seem like she was wit a old ass man lookin to trick on https://t.co/2btR6XvluQ disgusted on how they spin the narrative specially because I see people saying online “that’s wat she gets” pic.twitter.com/JeEwY6tYaY — Cardi B (@iamcardib) January 23, 2022