Community efforts and philanthropic work seems to always be a pleasure for power couple Russell Wilson and Ciara. Following his trade to the Denver Broncos, the Wilson’s made time to visit patients at a Denver children’s hospital, TMZ reports.

On Tuesday afternoon, the quarterback and the singer were seen at the facility taking photos and talking with kids. Taylor Brooks, a Denver sports reporter, shared the couple’s visit in a tweet.

The candid shows Ciara representing her husband’s new team while rocking two of the Bronco’s colors.

One week ago.. news broke that Russell Wilson would become a Denver Bronco. Today, Russ and Ciara are already making an impact in the Denver community visiting the Children’s Hospital in Colorado. This pic was snapped by a patient getting a checkup today. #BroncosCountry pic.twitter.com/swWRBbNLcT — Taylor Brooks (@TaylorBrooksTV) March 15, 2022

Both superstars are known for their for community outreach projects and servitude. They’re also apart of the nonprofit foundation “Why Not You.” The company was found in 2014 and their mission is “dedicated to education, children’s health and fighting poverty, empowering today’s youth to lead with a why not you attitude.” The organization is also designed to “empower change in the world, one individual at a time, and one child at a time.”

On Tuesday March 8, it was announced that the former Seahawks quarterback would be traded to the Denver Broncos. He signed a no-trade clause provision and passed his physicals with the AFC team. Wilson was eligible to veto the trade but moved forward. He’ll be an official team player on Wednesday (March 16.)