Rihanna and ASAP Rocky stepped out at the Milan Fashion Week on Friday (Feb. 25), once again proving to be the most fashionable parents-to-be. The couple made a surprise appearance at the Gucci autumn/winter 2022 show, with Rihanna wearing a black latex crop top that exposed her baby bump, a long purple fur coat and a gold headdress.

The ANTI singer also donned a pair of black pants with a red dragon pattern. Rocky, on the other hand, was photographed wearing yellow Gucci x adidas gloves and holding a Gucci suitcase.

The couple turned heads before sitting in the front row at Alessandro Michele’s runway show.

In a recent interview with Entertainment Tonight, Ri opened up about her approach to maternity fashion.

“I’m trying to enjoy it as much as I could and fashion is one of my favorite things, so redefining what it even means to be pregnant and maternal,” the beauty mogul told the outlet. “It can get uncomfortable at times so you can dress the part and pretend.”

Rihanna also previously spoke with People about using fashion and makeup as a form of self-care during her pregnancy.

“Right now, being pregnant, some days you just feel like, ‘Ugh, I just want to lay here on this couch all day.’ But when you put on a little face and a little lipstick, you transform,” she said earlier this month.

“You put some clothes on and it’s like, when you look good, you feel good. I’ve heard that for a very long time, but it’s true,” she added. “It really can get you up off that couch and make you feel like a bad bitch.”

Rihanna and Rocky announced their pregnancy earlier this month with the songstress posting a photo of her growing baby bump on social media. See posts from their fashion week appearance below.

Rihanna & ASAP Rocky today in Milan pic.twitter.com/W7XODYZMhR — Fenty Cop (@FentyCop) February 25, 2022

Rihanna and ASAP Rocky look so GOOD pic.twitter.com/XgYscDLHDV — Fenty Cop (@FentyCop) February 25, 2022

Rihanna and ASAP Rocky at the Gucci Show in Milan 💞 pic.twitter.com/YH0yEkTbkA — Yeezyrih #DONDA2 (@Yeeezyrih) February 25, 2022

Rihanna And Asap Rocky for Milan Fashion Week pic.twitter.com/Ys7bPMtjMv — Robyn 💕 (@rihannagonebadd) February 25, 2022