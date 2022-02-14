Now that the proverbial cat’s out of the bag, Rihanna has begun making her media rounds to speak on her pregnancy with A$AP Rocky. Following a chat with People, E! News becomes to latest to premiere an interview with the Barbadian mogul, which took place during a celebration of her Fenty brand at Goya Studios in Los Angeles.

One of the bigger reveals from said interview was the steps that Rihanna took to keep her big news a secret, especially in regards to her circle of friends:

“It was harder for me to keep it from my posse, because they’re around me, they know my habits … They’re like, ‘You don’t want something to drink? You’re not smoking?’ And I’m eating all the things I’m not used to eating. They know I hate sweets and I’m all of a sudden asking for cookies and donuts.”

She also kept it honest about her initial reaction upon finding out she was pregnant, which did not immediately lead to elation:

“When I first found out, it’s not real, you know? I was like, ‘This is not for real, right?’ And then, it was and it’s almost like you don’t want to get too excited too soon because it’s great news, but you…want to see that it’s going to see its way through.”

Back in May of last year, a jubilated Rocky confirmed that he was dating Rihanna during a sit-down with GQ — months after Rocky’s big announcement, the two then made their first official appearance together on the Met Gala red carpet. Since then, the couple have seemingly remained inseparable, and have subsequently been spotted pretty regular around NYC. It was last month when the now-iconic baby bump photos surfaced, showing Pretty Flacko and Rih Rih under an overpass in West Harlem.

Check out more from Rihanna‘s talk with E! News here.